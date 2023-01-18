How many tons of avocado will Mexico send to the US for Super Bowl 2023?

Mexican producers, mainly from Michoacán, will send up to 130,000 tons of avocado to the United States market for the 57th edition of the Super Bowl, the Association of Avocado Exporters Producers and Packers of Mexico (Apeam) reported this Wednesday.

From the main exporting state of this product, the producers sent the first 64,101 tons of the fruit to accompany the Super Bowl festivities in which the new NFL champion in the US will be crowned.

“This season the confidence of foreign producers, packers, and consumers is recovered, increasing the number of tons for export, seeking to export 130,000 in this very important season for avocados,” said the governor of Michoacán, Alfredo Ramírez Bedolla.

Symbolically, from the Apeam facilities in Uruapan, Michoacán, the governor gave “the initial kick” to the first shipment of avocados, driven by Avocados From México (AFM), the main export brand of this product for North America.

“This kickoff symbolizes that this industry is always thinking about its final market, its consumer,” added Ramírez Bedolla.

In addition, the governor emphasized that “in the United States they know it very well: good guacamole is only made from Avocados From Mexico, there is no other avocado in the world with this quality.”

According to AFM estimates, this brand will contribute more than 100,000 tons of avocado, in its eighth participation in a decade, “with the expectation of exceeding shipments in 2022.”

Meanwhile, the president of Apeam, José Luis Gallardo, hoped that there would be a greater impact of the avocado on the tables of consumers in the United States with the biggest party in American football.

“Our avocado will be the only fresh product present at this great event, for which we are very grateful to everyone because the avocado industry is number one,” he asserted.

While the general director of Apeam, Armando López, added that “this act is symbolic, it is ratifying the Super Bowl event by sending avocados to the United States, the reason for the market for which the Association was established.”

The avocado from Mexican producers is the leader in production and export worldwide with 1.68 million tons per year.

Avocados from Mexico are exported to 34 countries around the world, although Michoacán and Jalisco stand out for being the only states that can export to countries like the United States, Canada, and Japan.

According to Apeam, the Super Bowl is the main occasion on which avocados and guacamole are served and prepared, with a reach of approximately 30 million football fans with the Mexican dish.

