Hurricane Barbara Downgraded to Tropical Storm, No Risk to Puerto Vallarta

Puerto Vallarta, Mexico – Tropical Storm Barbara, the second named cyclone and first hurricane of the Pacific hurricane season, weakened from a Category 1 hurricane on Monday tight as it continued its path across the Pacific Ocean, bringing heavy rainfall to Mexico’s western states.

According to the National Meteorological Service (SMN), Barbara is no longer a hurricane but remains a significant weather system, delivering sustained rains to the states of Jalisco, Colima, and Michoacán. Despite its weakening, the storm’s effects are still being felt along the coast.

At 9:00 PM Central Mexico Time, Barbara was located about 295 kilometers southwest of Cabo Corrientes, Jalisco, and 370 kilometers west of Manzanillo, Colima. The storm carried maximum sustained winds of 110 km/h, with gusts reaching up to 140 km/h, and was moving northwest at a speed of 19 km/h.

In Puerto Vallarta and surrounding areas, Civil Protection authorities indicated that while Barbara poses no direct threat, residents can expect periods of heavy rain and strong coastal waves over the next several hours.

“During the next few hours, it will cause heavy rains (25 to 50 millimeters) in Jalisco, Colima and Michoacán,” the SMN reported in its latest bulletin.

Meanwhile, further out in the Pacific, Tropical Storm Cosme has also formed. As of Monday night, it was located about 965 kilometers south-southwest of Cabo San Lucas, Baja California Sur. With sustained winds of 110 km/h and gusts up to 140 km/h, Cosme is moving slowly northwest at 6 km/h. However, due to its distance from the coast, it is not expected to impact Mexico.

Authorities continue to monitor both systems, urging residents in affected areas to stay informed and follow any guidance from local emergency services.