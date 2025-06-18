Hurricane Erick will bring heavy rains to Puerto Vallarta

Hurricane Erick Puerto Vallarta will bring heavy rains to Puerto Vallarta by Friday but poses no risk to the northern coast of Jalisco.

Meteorologist Víctor Manuel Cornejo López, of the Civil Protection scientific committee for the Bay, reports that Hurricane Erick will deliver significant rainfall to Puerto Vallarta without threatening the region’s safety.

According to the National Meteorological System of CONAGUA, Erick intensified rapidly into a Category 2 hurricane on Wednesday, June 18, at 12:00 p.m. Central Mexico time. At that moment, the storm’s center lay about 345 km off the coast of Oaxaca. Erick generated sustained winds of 155 km/h, with gusts up to 195 km/h, and moved northwest at 15 km/h.

Because Erick is cruising over warm waters and favorable atmospheric conditions, forecasters anticipate it will reach Category 3 strength before making landfall Thursday morning along the border of Oaxaca and Guerrero. Despite its intensification, Cornejo López says the storm poses no danger to Jalisco’s northern coastline.

“There’s no sign of a re-emergence or strengthening in our area,” he explained. “The high peaks of the Sierra Madre del Sur will break up the storm’s wind structure long before it reaches our coast. What will approach us is the inertia of the cloudy and rainy core, which could bring significant downpours by Friday.”

Rainfall forecasts call for sustained showers and brief periods of heavy rain beginning late Thursday and lasting into Friday. Local authorities stand ready to monitor river levels and clear storm drains to prevent flooding in low-lying neighborhoods.

Civil Protection has issued guidance for residents and businesses in the Bay area:

  • Secure loose objects outdoors to avoid wind damage.
  • Keep gutters and channels free of debris.
  • Stay informed through official CONAGUA and Civil Protection bulletins.

Although the storm system will weaken as it crosses the Sierra Madre, Cornejo López cautions that forecasts can change rapidly. “We track every shift in intensity and path. A small shift inland could alter rainfall timing or volume,” he said.

Tourism operators and hotel managers have expressed relief that the coast will avoid storm surge and high winds. “We’re expecting rain, but no evacuations or beach closures,” said Lucía Chávez, director of a local hotel association. “Guests should plan indoor activities Thursday afternoon and Friday morning, then enjoy clear skies by the weekend.”

Fishermen and mariners are urged to stay in port until official warnings lift. The Port Authority has suspended small-craft operations through Thursday evening. Commercial shipping will continue under watchful eye of meteorological updates.

Looking ahead, conditions should improve quickly once Erick moves inland. By Saturday, scattered showers will taper off, and daytime highs in Puerto Vallarta will return to the low 30s Celsius.

Residents can follow real-time updates on rainfall radar, wind advisories, and river-stage readings via the CONAGUA website or the Civil Protection Twitter feed. For emergencies, dial 911.

With the region spared severe impacts, communities can focus on beneficial rain after weeks of dry weather. But authorities stress that preparation and vigilance remain critical until Erick fully clears the area.

