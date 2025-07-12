Indigenous Peoples San Miguel de Allende Seek Official Recognition

July 12, 2025

San Miguel de Allende – Members of the HñaHÑu-Chichimeca Brotherhood to the Rescue of the Culture of the Indigenous Peoples of Mexico say the history of the region’s original inhabitants remains untold by official channels. From Cruz del Palmar, the group calls for full recognition and inclusion of the Chichimeca and Otomi communities that have shaped Guanajuato’s heritage.

Professor Magdaleno Ramírez, a native of Cruz del Palmar and veteran educator, recounts walking or riding horseback to school. “I trained to be a teacher, but I knew I had to return here to my roots,” he says. Now he leads efforts to secure cultural and territorial rights for his people.

Salvador Gloria, outreach representative from Tres Cruces, notes that more than half of Guanajuato’s indigenous communities aren’t even in the official registry. “It’s not just paperwork,” he explains. “Without recognition, communities miss out on social programs, political voice, and basic services.”

For years, the Brotherhood has compiled records and guided communities like San Miguel Tres Cruces and Marroquín de Abajo through the registration process with the Secretariat of Human Rights and the National Institute of Indigenous Peoples. They offer this service free of charge, managing paperwork, advising locals, and tracking each case to completion.

Perhaps the most striking omission is San Miguel Viejo, the city’s founding community. Though the historic center earned UNESCO World Heritage status in 2008, it lacks any official Indigenous designation. “That gap is a debt we aim to clear,” says Gloria.

This Sunday marks the official opening of the Brotherhood’s Indigenous office in Cruz del Palmar. The new hub will help communities secure access to water, electricity, roads, medical care, and emergency support—vital in a region where torrential rains can cut off remote areas.

The Brotherhood’s work extends beyond bureaucracy. They host craft markets where artisans sell Otomi embroidery and Chichimeca pottery directly to buyers, cutting out intermediaries. They stage vigils at sacred sites like Cañada de la Virgen and Charco del Ingenio, and organize neighborhood festivals. The next open-air market is set for July 20 at 10 a.m. in Alonso Yáñez.

On the legal front, advisor Luis Eugenio Vargas provides free counsel on land rights and formalities. “Legal support is a right too often denied to those without resources,” he says. Meanwhile, teacher Beatriz de Cruz del Palmar fights for a permanent position teaching Otomi in local schools. “I’m interim when I should be full-time,” she notes. “Our children deserve to learn in their mother tongue.”

Other key voices include municipal councilor Jorge Otelo of Cinco Señores; María del Carmen, delegate of San Miguel Viejo; logistics lead Marlen López; and community liaison Aria Beatriz from Tres Cruces. Though the State Registry lists El Lindero, Bordo Colorado, La Cieneguita, and Tlaxcalilla, the Brotherhood insists that many language-preserving, culture-living communities remain unseen.

A flagship project on the horizon is the Council of Indigenous Grandparents. “Our elders hold ancestral wisdom,” says Ortiz. “They carry our history and rituals. It’s time we listen.”

Federal representative Alma Rosa de la Vega is the only institution to back the campaign so far. With or without further government support, the Brotherhood pledges to carry on. “We’re non-partisan,” Gloria stresses. “Any community in Guanajuato seeking free help can come to us. This is not a fad—it’s our living heritage.”



