International Arrivals to Puerto Vallarta airport records eleventh straight month of decline

International arrivals Puerto Vallarta May 2025 fell 9.1 percent year-over-year in May, marking the eleventh straight monthly decline despite gains in domestic travel.

Puerto Vallarta International Airport saw international arrivals fall 9.1 percent in May 2025 compared to May 2024, marking the eleventh consecutive month of declines. 236,100 passengers arrived on international flights last month, down from 259,600 in May 2024. That ongoing slide contrasts sharply with a steady increase in domestic travel, and underscores challenges for the region’s tourism sector.

Airport officials reported 514,300 total passengers in May, a modest 0.9 percent rise over the 509,800 recorded in May 2024. Domestic traffic carried that gain. 278,200 passengers arrived via domestic routes in May, up 11.2 percent from 250,200 a year earlier. Over the first five months of 2025, domestic arrivals totaled 1,210,200, a 14.4 percent jump compared to 1,057,800 during the same period in 2024.

The contrast grows starker when examining international figures. From January through May 2025, Puerto Vallarta logged 2,084,300 international passengers. That is 4.8 percent fewer than the 2,189,600 seen in the first five months of 2024. Each month since July 2024 has shown year-over-year declines in international arrivals, and May’s 9.1 percent drop is the steepest single-month decrease to date.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (GAP) oversees Puerto Vallarta and eleven other airports in western Mexico. GAP’s preliminary data for May 2025 shows total passenger traffic across its network rose 2.9 percent year-over-year. Tijuana, Los Cabos, Puerto Vallarta and Guadalajara airports each registered gains of 3.4 percent, 1.1 percent, 0.9 percent and 0.3 percent respectively compared to May 2024.

The load factor at GAP airports dipped slightly. Seat offerings increased 4.8 percent compared to May 2024, but the average load factor fell from 82.8 percent in May 2024 to 81.1 percent in May 2025. That decline suggests airlines added capacity even as demand softened in certain markets.

Locally, the first five months of 2025 brought over 3 million total passengers through Puerto Vallarta. By the end of April, cumulative traffic reached 3,294,500—a small 1.4 percent rise over the 3,292,900 tally recorded in the first four months of 2024. May’s figures took the year-to-date total above three million, but they also highlighted broader shifts under way.

Seasonal factors contributed to some reduction in overall traffic compared to April 2025. However, the gap between domestic and international numbers widened again in May. Domestic operators expanded routes from hubs such as Mexico City and Guadalajara, while international carriers faced headwinds due to economic uncertainties in key source markets and a stronger peso. Some travelers opted for alternatives like beach destinations in Riviera Nayarit and Guadalajara weekend trips, shifting patterns that normally favor Puerto Vallarta.

A series of new routes at GAP terminals launched in May may ease pressure on international arrivals later in the year. Viva Aerobus opened flights between Hermosillo and Tijuana (both directions), La Paz and Santa Lucía, La Paz and Tijuana, Tijuana and Veracruz, and Tijuana and Querétaro. While those routes do not directly serve Puerto Vallarta, they indicate broader network growth that could stimulate connectivity through hub transfers.

Local tourism officials remain optimistic. They point to efforts that promote Puerto Vallarta’s cultural attractions and festivals later in the season. Hotel occupancy in May held steady at around 75 percent, thanks to strong bookings from Mexican travelers. Domestic visitor spending rose 6 percent year-over-year in May, supporting restaurants, tour operators and taxi services.

Still, hoteliers report gaps on slower weekdays. Room rates slipped 2.5 percent compared to May 2024, driven by competitive offers aimed at international travelers. Some smaller hotels retooled packages, bundling airport shuttles, snorkeling tours and meals to appeal to price-sensitive visitors from North America and Europe. Early indicators suggest summer bookings from Canada and the United States will lag last year’s numbers.

Airport director Luis Hernández emphasized the need to diversify promotion efforts. He stated that while domestic demand holds firm, partnering with airlines to restore or add international routes will prove crucial. Hernández noted that meetings with carrier executives in June aim to explore seasonal services from secondary U.S. markets.

Tourism board data shows that international arrivals to Puerto Vallarta between January and May 2025 originated primarily from the United States (52 percent), Canada (14 percent), Colombia (6 percent) and Central America (5 percent). Those shares remain similar to 2024, though overall counts have dipped. Some tour operators signaled that mixed-language marketing campaigns in Europe could attract new segments, potentially offsetting North American weakness.

For now, Puerto Vallarta relies on domestic travelers to fill beds and restaurant tables. The eight percent rise in arrivals from Mexico City and Guadalajara alone offset nearly all of the international shortfall in May. Local business owners say that trend will hold into June, as Mexicans plan summer vacations close to home amid rising airfares abroad.

In June, GAP will release final passenger figures and a mid-year outlook. Until then, Puerto Vallarta’s stakeholders track international numbers closely. Eleven straight months of decline underscore a delicate balance: sustaining local tourism jobs while seeking to restore pre-pandemic global connections.