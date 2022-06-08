Jalisco Health Secretary issues warning for monkeypox case in Puerto Vallarta

On June 4, the Jalisco Health Secretariat (SSJ) received notification from the National Center for International Liaison (CNEI) of the General Directorate of Epidemiology (DGE), of a suspected case of monkeypox in Puerto Vallarta.

A 48-year-old male, native and resident of Dallas, Texas (USA) visited Puerto Vallarta for tourist reasons, accompanied by his partner. The man began with symptoms on May 30: cough, chills, muscle pain, and pustule-like lesions on the face, neck, and trunk. On June 3, he contacted a doctor in Texas to report his situation, who recommended that he go for medical attention and reported the suspected case to the CDC who informed CNEI of Mexico.

The person traveled to Berlin, Germany from May 12 to 16; he returned to Dallas on May 16, and on the 27th he arrived in Puerto Vallarta on vacation.

The man went to a private hospital in Puerto Vallarta and, due to the suspicion of monkeypox, he was instructed to take blood tests and isolate himself, which he refused and left the hospital and continued with his vacation knowing he was a suspected carrier of monkeypox.

After being notified by the SSJ, the case was immediately and coordinatedly followed up on June 4 by personnel from Sanitary Region VIII Puerto Vallarta, without being able to locate the person affected by any means of communication.

According to information from the place where the couple was staying, it was reported that they were seen leaving with suitcases on June 4; however, given that the patient had a scheduled flight from Puerto Vallarta to Dallas on June 6, the Puerto Vallarta International Health Department informed the National Migration Institute and the Airlines of the patient’s situation so that he would not be allowed to fly, as well as its immediate notification to International Health.

On June 6, the CDC notified the CNEI that the patient traveled to the USA on June 4 without specifying airline, flight, or time, by June 7 notification was received by the CNEI reporting the positive PCR test for Orthopoxvirus DNA, and awaiting confirmation by CDC laboratories.

Similarly, they reported that the patient during his stay in Puerto Vallarta was present at various celebrations, some of them held at Mantamar Beach Club.

Because the identity of the contacts is unknown, the SSJ calls on the population that attended parties at the MANTAMAR BEACH CLUB between May 27 and June 4, 2022, to monitor their health status and If you present symptoms such as headache, fever greater than 38.5 ° C, swollen glands, muscle pain and/or general malaise, to which may be added skin rashes (type maxules, papules, vesicles, pustules or crusts ) that first affect the face and subsequently spread to the rest of the body, they should receive medical attention. Free and confidential testing will be offered at Regional Public Health Laboratory adjacent to the Roberto Mendiola Orta Health Center located at 200 Rivera del Río Street, Romantic Zone, El Remance, Puerto Vallarta with hours from 9 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Health officials say most of the known cases have been among men who have sex with men, but anyone can be infected through close contact with a sick person, their clothing, or bedsheets. Scientists say it will be difficult to disentangle whether the spread is being driven by sex or merely close contact, however it is believed that the 2022 monkeybox outbreak originated through sexual activity among men at two large raves in Europe.

