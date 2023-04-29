Jalisco Starts Investigation into 19 Companies Linked to Puerto Vallarta Timeshare Fraud

Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) - Jalisco begins investigation into 19 cartel linked companies based in Puerto Vallarta after US Government charges them with timeshare fraud against Americans . . .
**** CONTINUE READING AS A SUBSCRIBER****
With a subscription to PVDN, you'll gain access to a wealth of information, from breaking news stories to in-depth analyses and insightful commentary. Plus, you'll be supporting local news dedicated to bringing you the most accurate and up-to-date news possible in Puerto Vallarta and news around Mexico of interest to expats, tourists, and foreigners. And to make your experience more enjoyable, you will be served fewer ads, be included in our newsletter, and receive emergency alerts.
Already a subscriber? Log in now.Lost your password?
Trending News on PVDN
- Puerto Vallarta News Brief for April 27, 2023 Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) - The Puerto Vallarta News Brief is a two-minute recap of the top three stories of the day. This is the News Brief for April 27, 2023.
- Sinaloa Cartel Under Fire: US Seeks Extradition of 16 Members to Address Fentanyl Crisis Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) - DEA Chief Anne Milgram recently appeared before the House Appropriations Committee to discuss the formal extradition request for 16 Sinaloa Cartel members, including the "Chapitos,"
- Tactical Group tours the streets of Puerto Vallarta in security operations Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) - The Tactical Operations Group (GOT) of the Puerto Vallarta Citizen Security Commission is actively working to maintain public order and ensure the safety of both residents and tourists in the municipality.
- US vows to go after government corruption in Mexico that aids in drug trafficking Director of the United States Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA), Anne Milgram, issued a warning that any official who assists drug cartels in Mexico or any other country will face prosecution
- Viva Aerobús to Begin Daily Flights Between Puerto Vallarta and AIFA in July Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) - Viva Aerobús, the low-cost airline, has announced that it will start a new daily flight between Puerto Vallarta and the controversial Felipe Ángeles International Airport (AIFA) in mid-July
- Experience the Magic of Puerto Vallarta’s Fiestas de Mayo 2023 Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) - On Wednesday, the schedule for the Fiestas de Mayo 2023 was revealed, featuring an extensive lineup of artistic and musical performances. The festivities will take place from May 19 to July 4 at the Explanada Vallarta, with Gloria Trevi's concert on May 13 serving as a prelude to the event.
- US Government sanctions seven members of cartel linked to timeshare fraud in Puerto Vallarta Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) - The Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) of the US Department of the Treasury has sanctioned Eduardo Pardo Espino, a fugitive facing drug trafficking charges in the United States, along with six other individuals and 19 Mexican companies allegedly connected to the timeshare fraud in Puerto Vallarta operated by the Jalisco…
- Crime in Mexico: Review of the Security Environment Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) - The presidency of Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO) since 2018 has been shaped by his approach to managing violent crime, which remains a major security threat in Mexico. Recent arrests of high-profile individuals such as Ovidio Guzmán of the Sinaloa Cartel and Antonio Oseguera of the Jalisco Nueva Generación Cartel (CJNG)…
- Canadian woman has lived for 15 days in the Cancun airport Cancun, Quintana Roo (Puerto Vallarta Daily News) - A woman of Canadian origin is found stranded at the Cancun International Airport in a case that is shrouded in mystery. She is identified as Lisa Lee Wink who, according to the staff that works in the terminal, has been living, sleeping, eating, and moving around the…
- Tragedy in Puerto Vallarta: Young Child Drowns in Romantic Zone Hotel Pool Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) - A tragic incident occurred at a hotel in Puerto Vallarta's renowned Romantic Zone, where a three-year-old child drowned in the swimming pool while vacationing with his family.