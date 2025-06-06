Jalisco Will Open Commission for the Search of Missing Persons Office in Puerto Vallarta

The Jalisco State Commission for the Search of Missing Persons confirms plans to open a Cobupej Puerto Vallarta office, aiming to streamline search efforts and assist families of missing persons across the Eighth District.

The Jalisco State Commission for the Search of Missing Persons (Cobupej) will open a new office in Puerto Vallarta to help families of missing persons avoid traveling to Guadalajara. Official sources within Cobupej confirmed ongoing talks with the Regional State Services Unit (Unirse) in Puerto Vallarta to secure a local facility.

Sandra Quiñones, a regional human and women’s rights defender, welcomed the development. She noted that families have long demanded a local Cobupej presence. “We have pushed the state government for years to bring assistance here,” Quiñones said. She added that the decision shows authorities now take the local missing persons issue seriously.

Data from human rights groups indicate that Puerto Vallarta ranks third in Jalisco for reported missing persons, trailing only the metropolitan area around Guadalajara and Lagos de Moreno. These numbers underscore urgent demand for on-site support. Quiñones pointed out that families currently face the burden of traveling to Guadalajara at their own expense. She said the new office will reduce those costs and speed up search processes for affected families throughout the Eighth District.

Cobupej officials confirmed they have not announced the exact opening date but are finalizing details with Unirse. Once the office opens, it will issue search cards—official documents that begin formal investigations—directly in Puerto Vallarta. Currently, relatives make repeated trips to Guadalajara to file paperwork, attend hearings and follow up on cases.

Through the local office, Cobupej aims to improve communication with families and coordinate with local authorities. The new facility will handle municipalities within the Eighth District, including Bahía de Banderas and Cabo Corrientes. Cobupej has said local staff will receive specialized training to work with civil protection units and law enforcement in the region.

Search cards play a key role in investigations. Once issued, they register a missing person with the National Register of Missing and Unidentified Persons, link to national databases and trigger search protocols. When families travel to Guadalajara, delays often stall investigations. With a local Cobupej office, authorities expect to process search cards faster and allocate resources more effectively.

Local officials have yet to announce office location and staffing plans. Unirse representatives said they will work with Cobupej to identify a suitable site near municipal services. They stressed that real estate costs and accessibility will guide their choice. Unirse’s head in Puerto Vallarta added the partnership reflects a statewide commitment to human rights and public safety.

Community advocates believe that a physical presence will also serve as a gathering point for support groups. They plan to hold monthly meetings for families of the missing to share information and receive legal guidance. Quiñones said these meetings will foster solidarity and add pressure on law enforcement agencies to pursue timely investigations.

Cobupej’s move follows similar efforts in other Jalisco regions. Last year, the commission opened an office in Lagos de Moreno to address high numbers of disappearances. Early reports there show faster response times and greater family satisfaction. State officials hope to replicate this success in Puerto Vallarta.

Families who have lost loved ones expressed cautious optimism. One mother, who preferred to remain anonymous, said she hopes the new office will ease her struggle. “Every trip to Guadalajara costs money I don’t have,” she said. “If I can go to Vallarta instead, I can focus on finding answers.”

Cobupej plans to announce the official opening date in the coming weeks. Until then, they will continue consultations with Unirse and local human rights groups. The new office is expected to launch by late summer, once logistics are finalized and staff are trained.

