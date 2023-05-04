Jalisco’s Health Officials Monitor 19 People for Monkeypox After Close Contact

Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) – Jalisco’s latest epidemiological report on monkeypox (mpox) has confirmed two new cases of the disease, bringing the total number of cases to 405, with no currently active cases.
Last week, health authorities confirmed a death caused by mpox that occurred last year and was recently identified by a team of experts. The deceased was a male aged between 40 to 49 years and a resident of the Guadalajara Metropolitan Area, bringing the total number of mpox-related deaths in Jalisco to two.
Of the accumulated cases, the majority of confirmed cases (193) are in the 30 to 39-year-old age group, with an average age of 33 years. The second highest age group with confirmed cases is 40 to 49 years old. Additionally, 98.3 percent of the confirmed cases are male, while only 1.7 percent are female.
Of the total confirmed cases, 319 were reported in municipalities in the Guadalajara Metropolitan Area, 65 in other municipalities in Jalisco, two were from another state in Mexico but treated in Jalisco, and 19 were from another country.
The Jalisco Ministry of Health continues to provide information and answer questions from the public about mpox through its Call Center. If anyone suspects they have contracted the disease, they are advised to go to any medical unit of the various health sector institutions in the state for a clinical evaluation. So far, a total of 767 services and orientations have been provided through these routes.
The Epidemiological and Health Intelligence Unit (UIES) is currently monitoring the health status of 19 people who had close contact with positive cases. It maintains permanent surveillance and monitoring of the disease.
Mpox is transmitted through close contact, from skin to skin, and/or with bodily fluids and humid areas.
