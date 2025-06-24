JetBlue ends San Juan to Cancún flights

/ By

Cancún

JetBlue is canceling its San Juan to Cancún route due to poor performance, while Aeroméxico will launch flights from San Juan to Mexico City starting October 29.

JetBlue Airways is pulling the plug on its direct flight between San Juan, Puerto Rico, and Cancún, Mexico, less than a year after launching the route. The airline confirmed that the final flight will take off on August 30, citing poor performance as the reason for the cancellation.

The announcement comes just as Aeroméxico revealed plans to connect San Juan and Mexico City with a new route starting in late October, signaling a shift in air connectivity between Puerto Rico and Mexico.

In a written statement to El Nuevo Día, JetBlue said it is cutting the Cancún route to better allocate its aircraft to more profitable markets.

“As the largest airline on the island, we remain committed to our customers in Puerto Rico, taking them where they want to go,” the airline said. “We constantly evaluate our network performance and make changes as needed. In order to allocate aircraft to new routes in our network, we recently made the decision to discontinue a small number of unprofitable routes, including our only weekly flight between San Juan and Cancún.”

The New York-based airline assured travelers that customers impacted by the route’s termination will be able to choose from alternative itineraries or receive a full refund.

JetBlue’s decision marks another disruption for Puerto Ricans hoping to vacation in Cancún, a longtime favorite getaway destination. In recent years, direct air service between San Juan and the popular Mexican beach city has been inconsistent. Frontier Airlines briefly revived the route in early 2024, but the service did not last.

The abrupt end of JetBlue’s Cancún flight came as a surprise to Puerto Rico Tourism Company officials. Willianette Robles, the agency’s executive director, told the newspaper she had not been informed of the decision and declined to provide immediate comment.

Still, Robles said the end of one route presents a chance to improve air access in other ways, especially with Aeroméxico’s arrival.

“Any route that closes is always an opportunity to improve and see where we can strengthen or make adjustments,” Robles said. “But I can say that I would give a greater opportunity to Aeroméxico’s new route, which has excellent connectivity from Mexico City to the Mexican states.”

Aeroméxico is scheduled to begin its San Juan–Mexico City route on October 29, with flights operating four times per week. During the peak holiday season—from December through January—the airline plans to increase the frequency to one daily flight.

The Mexican flag carrier’s entrance into the Puerto Rican market was supported by a significant government incentive. Puerto Rico’s government reportedly raised its total incentive package to $1.5 million to secure the new route.

The move reflects Puerto Rico’s continued efforts to boost air connectivity and diversify its tourism market, not just from the mainland United States but also from Latin America.

While JetBlue remains the largest carrier operating out of Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport, its latest route cancellation underscores the challenges airlines face in sustaining international service between secondary markets—especially when demand falls short of expectations.

With Aeroméxico stepping in and offering stronger connections to other Mexican destinations via its Mexico City hub, Puerto Rican travelers may gain more options despite losing direct access to Cancún. However, the lack of dedicated Cancún flights remains a sore spot for many local tourists.

Whether other airlines will seek to fill the Cancún gap remains to be seen. For now, JetBlue’s exit and Aeroméxico’s arrival mark a notable shift in the cross-Caribbean travel landscape between Puerto Rico and Mexico.

JetBlue is canceling its San Juan to Cancún route due to poor performance, while Aeroméxico will launch flights from San . . .

Follow Us On Google News | Get Our Newsletter



Trending News on PVDN

  • cancun-beaches-50-tons-sargassum-cleanupCancún beach overwhelmed by over 50 tons of sargassum in 24 hours Over 50 tons of sargassum were removed from Cancún’s Chac Mool Beach in just 24 hours, as authorities ramp up cleaning efforts across three key public beaches. Cancún’s white-sand beaches are under pressure once again as an unusually large volume of sargassum has washed ashore in the last 24 hours, disrupting tourism and triggering a…
  • cancun-hotels-sargassum-cleanup-failuresCancún government demands answers from hotels on sargassum cleanup failures Mayor Ana Paty Peralta will meet with hotel leaders in Cancún to address failures in sargassum cleanup efforts, amid growing environmental and public health concerns. The municipal government of Benito Juárez is taking a firmer stance on the growing sargassum problem in Cancún, calling on the hotel industry to explain its inadequate handling of seaweed…
  • sargassum-slams-cancun-playa-restaurantsSargassum Crisis in Cancún and Playa del Carmen Forces Restaurants and Beach Clubs to Cut Staff Businesses in Cancún and Playa del Carmen report steep losses due to sargassum, with restaurants losing diners and beach clubs sending staff on unpaid leave. Restaurants and beach clubs along the shores of Puerto Juárez in Cancún and Playa del Carmen are grappling with a sharp downturn in business due to a relentless invasion of…
  • sargassum-free-beaches-quintana-roo-summer-2025Sargassum-Free Beaches in Quintana Roo for Summer 2025, including beaches in Cancún Travelers looking for sargassum-free beaches in Quintana Roo this summer can still find clear waters in Isla Mujeres and parts of Cancún, according to updated reports. As the summer travel season ramps up, much of the Caribbean coast is once again dealing with sargassum, the brown seaweed that washes ashore in thick mats and affects…
  • Body with signs of crocodile attack found in Ameca River, a leg was found last monthBeaches Closed in Nuevo Vallarta and Lo de Marcos After Crocodile Sighting Authorities temporarily close beaches in Nuevo Vallarta and Lo de Marcos after a crocodile was spotted in shallow waters. Tourists are urged to follow lifeguard guidance. Beaches in Nuevo Vallarta and Lo de Marcos were temporarily closed to the public on Friday, June 20, after a crocodile was spotted swimming close to shore, prompting swift…
  • puerto-vallarta-flooding-landslide-hurricane-erickHeavy rains flood Puerto Vallarta streets and trigger landslide in tunnel Flooding from remnants of Hurricane Erick paralyzed key roads in Puerto Vallarta and caused a landslide in the Luis Donaldo Colosio tunnel, Civil Protection continues damage assessment. The city of Puerto Vallarta was overwhelmed Thursday night by heavy rainfall that caused major flooding, stranded vehicles, and triggered a landslide in the Luis Donaldo Colosio bypass…
  • bus-crashes-canal-puerto-vallartaBus crashes into canal in Puerto Vallarta’s 5 de Diciembre neighborhood A public transport bus crashed into a drainage canal in Puerto Vallarta’s 5 de Diciembre area. Authorities responded quickly, and no serious injuries were reported. A public transport bus veered off the road and plunged into a stormwater canal early Thursday morning in Puerto Vallarta’s 5 de Diciembre neighborhood, sparking concern among locals but leaving…
  • Cancún Steps Up Strategy as 40 Tonnes of Sargassum Removed in One DayCancún sargassum removal hits 40 tonnes in one day as beach cleanup expands Cancún steps up sargassum removal efforts with 40 tonnes cleared from beaches in a single day, signaling a more aggressive approach to protect tourism. City officials in Cancún ramped up their beach cleaning efforts this week, clearing 40 tonnes of sargassum from Playa Chac Mool in just one day, one of the largest single-day removals…
  • baja-california-sur-violence-2025Violent Weekend in Baja California Sur Leaves 10 Dead and Sparks Public Fear Baja California Sur faced one of its deadliest weekends in 2025, with 10 people killed during violent clashes in La Paz, Comondú, and Loreto, including innocent victims. Baja California Sur endured one of the bloodiest weekends of 2025, as a wave of violence swept through the municipalities of La Paz, Comondú, and Loreto. In under…
  • heavy-rain-flooding-landslides-puerto-vallartaTrash-Choked Drains Make Puerto Vallarta Flooding Worse During Heavy Rain Overflowing storm drains clogged with garbage are fueling flooding in Puerto Vallarta, officials warn, as rains bring chaos to multiple neighborhoods. As heavy rain swept across Puerto Vallarta Thursday night and into Friday morning, flooding was widespread—but officials say much of the chaos was avoidable. The city’s stormwater drains, overwhelmed not just by rainfall but…
Scroll to Top