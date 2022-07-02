Journalists from Jalisco denied that the attack on Susana Carreño was a random assault

On July 1, the attack on journalist Susana Carreño, who is the director of Radio Universidad in Puerto Vallarta, was recorded. The authorities detailed that it was an alleged assault and the journalist was stabbed during a robbery attempt.

During the afternoon, the Governor of the State of Jalisco, Enrique Alfaro, reported through his official Twitter account about the journalist’s state of health, which was in serious condition during the afternoon.

According to the Jalisco Prosecutor’s Office, the journalist was with another person when she was approached by several subjects who took her belongings and the vehicle in which she was traveling, near the Playa Grande ejido, in the La Moderna neighborhood.

However, in the face of this new attack, so recent to the murder of journalist Antonio de la Cruz in Tamaulipas along with his daughter, journalists from the State of Jalisco demonstrated and demanded that the authorities investigate the case as a targeted attack on a journalist, not as a random armed robbery.

They affirmed that they did not agree with the investigation under the assumption of attempted robbery because according to their statements, the only reason why the criminals took the journalists’ car was that the aggressors’ truck stopped working.

“We want the corresponding investigations to be carried out by the Prosecutor’s Office because the information we have so far is that they took her car because the truck in which the criminals arrived no longer worked”

Therefore, they stressed that they did not agree with the line of investigation of the Prosecutor’s Office and demanded that justice be done. They also assured that a demonstration would take place in front of the Prosecutor’s Office facilities.

At a press conference, they indicated their unity and solidarity with Carreño and the journalist’s family, wishing them a speedy recovery.

They highlighted that the journalist has worked for four decades in radio, television, and digital media. “She is an intense and passionate woman about journalism, a profession that she literally adores because when she puts it into practice, she is tireless and today we have seen how brave she is.”

Similarly, the National Human Rights Commission (CNDH) condemned the events and shared a statement in which they reported the activation of the Alert6 to stay in communication with the Jalisco State Human Rights Commission (CEDH) and follow up on the case.

“This National Commission calls for the prosecutorial authorities of the state of Jalisco to act with diligence and exhaust the lines of investigation related to the exercise of the right to freedom of expression,” said the CNDH.

Similarly, the Observatory on Freedom of Expression and Violence against Journalists recalled that 12 press workers have been murdered in Mexico so far in 2022, the second-highest number worldwide, following Ukraine.

“Given the conditions in which journalists practice their profession and the impunity in which these and other cases have remained, we urge the authorities to exhaust all lines of investigation.”

The University of Guadalajara requested that the approved protocol be applied for inquiries related to freedom of expression and to determine the precise motive for the recent attack against the Channel 44 reporter.

Around 4:30 p.m. on Friday, July 1, Enrique Alfaro shared that the journalist had left the operating room and was stabilizing.

Trending Stories Right Now on PVDN