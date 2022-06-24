June 23, 2022: Mexico adds 16,133 new COVID-19 infections in the past 24 hours

The Ministry of Health (Ssa) reported that in the last 24 hours, Mexico registered 16,133 new infections of COVID-19, with which it added 5,923,086 total cases of the disease since the beginning of the pandemic.

Today’s infection rate is the highest one-day total since February.

Likewise, it reported 24 deaths from the disease, with which the country already accumulates 325,511 deaths from the virus.

The surge in infections is a sign that another wave of the virus is spreading rapidly across the country, experts say.

“What we have been identifying during the most recent nine weeks is a progressive increase in the frequency of cases,” Health Undersecretary Hugo López-Gatell said at a press conference on Tuesday.

The agency highlighted that the distribution of estimated cases by the selected age groups and epidemiological weeks of 2020, 2021, and 2022, in the last five weeks, most of the cases are present in the groups of 18 to 29 years, followed by the group of 30 to 39 years and 40 to 49 years.

Together, they explained that the first 10 entities that accumulate the highest number of cases are: Mexico City, State of Mexico, Nuevo León, Guanajuato, Jalisco, San Luis Potosí, Tabasco, Veracruz, Puebla, and Sonora, which together make up 64% of all the accumulated cases registered in the country.

