Law banning marine mammals in entertainment under new wildlife law reform heads to President’s desk

No more dolphin shows or swimming with marine life! Mexico passes a landmark reform banning the use of dolphins, whales, and other marine mammals in entertainment, aligning with global animal welfare standards.

In a unanimous vote during an extraordinary session on Thursday morning, Mexico’s Chamber of Deputies approved sweeping reforms to the country’s General Wildlife Law, prohibiting the use of marine mammals—such as dolphins, whales, and sea lions—in entertainment settings. The measure, now submitted to the Executive Branch for publication, positions Mexico among a growing number of nations taking a definitive stance against the exploitation of marine animals for profit.

The reform modifies and adds language to Articles 47 Bis 4, 60 Bis, 122, and 127 of the General Wildlife Law, explicitly banning the extractive use of marine mammal specimens, whether for subsistence or commercial purposes. The only exceptions are for scientific research and conservation programs conducted under strict regulatory oversight.

“No specimen of marine mammal may be subject to extractive use,” the bill reads, “except in cases where the purpose is scientific research aimed at the protection and conservation of the species.” Conservation-driven reproduction, reintroduction, and restocking programs are also permitted, but must be non-commercial and sanctioned by the Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources (SEMARNAT) with oversight by accredited institutions.

The reform stipulates that marine mammals used for conservation purposes cannot be displayed or used in any profit-generating activity. For cetaceans—whales, dolphins, and porpoises—new housing requirements mandate marine pens over traditional concrete enclosures like pools or artificial ponds. If a facility’s geography does not permit this, cetaceans must be kept in open systems with flowing seawater, either via tidal movement or a pumping system to simulate natural conditions.

Representative Iraís Virginia Reyes de la Torre (Movimiento Ciudadano) acknowledged past concerns with the legislation, noting that earlier versions of the bill included vague language that could have been exploited. “That is why this new ruling is more solid, clearer, fairer, and consistent with animal welfare,” she said.

She also offered a passionate critique of the entertainment industry’s treatment of marine animals:

“For decades, dolphins, orcas, sea lions, and other mammals have been used in shows, trained under coercion, isolated from their habitats, deprived of their natural bonds—all for entertainment or profit. We saw it and normalized it, as if cruelty were part of the show. This Congress today takes a historic step. With this reform, Mexico aligns itself with international best practices.”

Representative Ariana del Rocío Rejón (PRI) offered cautious optimism, urging citizens and lawmakers alike to remain vigilant during the implementation phase. “This is not a happy ending; it is merely a fair beginning. The challenge now will be to ensure that each transitional provision, each deadline, and each clause is truly complied with.”

Carlos Alberto Puente Salas, representing the PVEM (Green Ecologist Party of Mexico), celebrated the culmination of a 14-year struggle. “This reform shows that beyond ideological differences, there are causes that unite us. This is a win for the environment, for biodiversity, and for the ethical treatment of animals.”

Puente Salas also emphasized that the Senate had strengthened the original draft by introducing stronger penalties for facilities that keep dolphins and other marine mammals in captivity for entertainment or business purposes.

The law’s enforcement mechanisms are expected to include inspections, penalties, and possible closure of non-compliant facilities. The details of sanctions and transitional timelines have not yet been made public, but environmental and animal rights groups have hailed the reform as a historic victory.

Animal welfare organizations and marine biologists have long criticized marine mammal shows for their impact on the physical and psychological well-being of the animals. Issues such as limited space, social isolation, unnatural diets, and repetitive stress behaviors have been widely documented.

With this law, Mexico joins countries like Canada, Chile, Costa Rica, and France in banning or severely restricting the use of marine mammals in entertainment. The reform is likely to prompt changes for tourist attractions across the country that rely on dolphin shows and similar performances, especially in popular destinations like Cancún, Puerto Vallarta, and Los Cabos.

The move could also serve as a model for future environmental legislation in Mexico. As Representative Reyes put it: “This isn’t just about dolphins—it’s about changing our relationship with nature. It’s about evolving our laws to reflect the values of compassion and sustainability.”

Once signed and published by the Executive Branch, the reform will take effect, marking a legal turning point in how Mexico views and treats its marine life.