Law banning marine mammals in entertainment under new wildlife law reform heads to President’s desk

/ By

Mexico News

No more dolphin shows or swimming with marine life! Mexico passes a landmark reform banning the use of dolphins, whales, and other marine mammals in entertainment, aligning with global animal welfare standards.

In a unanimous vote during an extraordinary session on Thursday morning, Mexico’s Chamber of Deputies approved sweeping reforms to the country’s General Wildlife Law, prohibiting the use of marine mammals—such as dolphins, whales, and sea lions—in entertainment settings. The measure, now submitted to the Executive Branch for publication, positions Mexico among a growing number of nations taking a definitive stance against the exploitation of marine animals for profit.

The reform modifies and adds language to Articles 47 Bis 4, 60 Bis, 122, and 127 of the General Wildlife Law, explicitly banning the extractive use of marine mammal specimens, whether for subsistence or commercial purposes. The only exceptions are for scientific research and conservation programs conducted under strict regulatory oversight.

“No specimen of marine mammal may be subject to extractive use,” the bill reads, “except in cases where the purpose is scientific research aimed at the protection and conservation of the species.” Conservation-driven reproduction, reintroduction, and restocking programs are also permitted, but must be non-commercial and sanctioned by the Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources (SEMARNAT) with oversight by accredited institutions.

The reform stipulates that marine mammals used for conservation purposes cannot be displayed or used in any profit-generating activity. For cetaceans—whales, dolphins, and porpoises—new housing requirements mandate marine pens over traditional concrete enclosures like pools or artificial ponds. If a facility’s geography does not permit this, cetaceans must be kept in open systems with flowing seawater, either via tidal movement or a pumping system to simulate natural conditions.

Representative Iraís Virginia Reyes de la Torre (Movimiento Ciudadano) acknowledged past concerns with the legislation, noting that earlier versions of the bill included vague language that could have been exploited. “That is why this new ruling is more solid, clearer, fairer, and consistent with animal welfare,” she said.

She also offered a passionate critique of the entertainment industry’s treatment of marine animals:
“For decades, dolphins, orcas, sea lions, and other mammals have been used in shows, trained under coercion, isolated from their habitats, deprived of their natural bonds—all for entertainment or profit. We saw it and normalized it, as if cruelty were part of the show. This Congress today takes a historic step. With this reform, Mexico aligns itself with international best practices.”

Representative Ariana del Rocío Rejón (PRI) offered cautious optimism, urging citizens and lawmakers alike to remain vigilant during the implementation phase. “This is not a happy ending; it is merely a fair beginning. The challenge now will be to ensure that each transitional provision, each deadline, and each clause is truly complied with.”

Carlos Alberto Puente Salas, representing the PVEM (Green Ecologist Party of Mexico), celebrated the culmination of a 14-year struggle. “This reform shows that beyond ideological differences, there are causes that unite us. This is a win for the environment, for biodiversity, and for the ethical treatment of animals.”

Puente Salas also emphasized that the Senate had strengthened the original draft by introducing stronger penalties for facilities that keep dolphins and other marine mammals in captivity for entertainment or business purposes.

The law’s enforcement mechanisms are expected to include inspections, penalties, and possible closure of non-compliant facilities. The details of sanctions and transitional timelines have not yet been made public, but environmental and animal rights groups have hailed the reform as a historic victory.

Animal welfare organizations and marine biologists have long criticized marine mammal shows for their impact on the physical and psychological well-being of the animals. Issues such as limited space, social isolation, unnatural diets, and repetitive stress behaviors have been widely documented.

With this law, Mexico joins countries like Canada, Chile, Costa Rica, and France in banning or severely restricting the use of marine mammals in entertainment. The reform is likely to prompt changes for tourist attractions across the country that rely on dolphin shows and similar performances, especially in popular destinations like Cancún, Puerto Vallarta, and Los Cabos.

The move could also serve as a model for future environmental legislation in Mexico. As Representative Reyes put it: “This isn’t just about dolphins—it’s about changing our relationship with nature. It’s about evolving our laws to reflect the values of compassion and sustainability.”

Once signed and published by the Executive Branch, the reform will take effect, marking a legal turning point in how Mexico views and treats its marine life.

No more dolphin shows or swimming with marine life! Mexico passes a landmark reform banning the use of dolphins, whales, and other . . .

Follow Us On Google News | Get Our Newsletter



Trending News on PVDN

  • cancun-hotels-sargassum-cleanup-failuresCancún government demands answers from hotels on sargassum cleanup failures Mayor Ana Paty Peralta will meet with hotel leaders in Cancún to address failures in sargassum cleanup efforts, amid growing environmental and public health concerns. The municipal government of Benito Juárez is taking a firmer stance on the growing sargassum problem in Cancún, calling on the hotel industry to explain its inadequate handling of seaweed…
  • cancun-beaches-50-tons-sargassum-cleanupCancún beach overwhelmed by over 50 tons of sargassum in 24 hours Over 50 tons of sargassum were removed from Cancún’s Chac Mool Beach in just 24 hours, as authorities ramp up cleaning efforts across three key public beaches. Cancún’s white-sand beaches are under pressure once again as an unusually large volume of sargassum has washed ashore in the last 24 hours, disrupting tourism and triggering a…
  • Body with signs of crocodile attack found in Ameca River, a leg was found last monthBeaches Closed in Nuevo Vallarta and Lo de Marcos After Crocodile Sighting Authorities temporarily close beaches in Nuevo Vallarta and Lo de Marcos after a crocodile was spotted in shallow waters. Tourists are urged to follow lifeguard guidance. Beaches in Nuevo Vallarta and Lo de Marcos were temporarily closed to the public on Friday, June 20, after a crocodile was spotted swimming close to shore, prompting swift…
  • cancun-hotels-sargassum-cleanup-failuresCancun Weekly Sargassum Outlook (June 24–30, 2025) Sargassum levels across the Caribbean continue to rise as the 2025 season peaks. Tourists heading to Cancún or Isla Mujeres this week should be prepared for varying beach conditions. Here’s what to expect. ðŸ“¡ Offshore Conditions Satellite data from the University of South Florida reports the Great Atlantic Sargassum Belt has reached record levels this…
  • baja-california-sur-violence-2025Violent Weekend in Baja California Sur Leaves 10 Dead and Sparks Public Fear Baja California Sur faced one of its deadliest weekends in 2025, with 10 people killed during violent clashes in La Paz, Comondú, and Loreto, including innocent victims. Baja California Sur endured one of the bloodiest weekends of 2025, as a wave of violence swept through the municipalities of La Paz, Comondú, and Loreto. In under…
  • sargassum-free-beaches-quintana-roo-summer-2025Sargassum-Free Beaches in Quintana Roo for Summer 2025, including beaches in Cancún Travelers looking for sargassum-free beaches in Quintana Roo this summer can still find clear waters in Isla Mujeres and parts of Cancún, according to updated reports. As the summer travel season ramps up, much of the Caribbean coast is once again dealing with sargassum, the brown seaweed that washes ashore in thick mats and affects…
  • Cancún Steps Up Strategy as 40 Tonnes of Sargassum Removed in One DayCancún sargassum removal hits 40 tonnes in one day as beach cleanup expands Cancún steps up sargassum removal efforts with 40 tonnes cleared from beaches in a single day, signaling a more aggressive approach to protect tourism. City officials in Cancún ramped up their beach cleaning efforts this week, clearing 40 tonnes of sargassum from Playa Chac Mool in just one day, one of the largest single-day removals…
  • mexico-city-land-subsidence-warningMexico City Sinking at Alarming Rate, UNAM Warns of Forced Displacement Within a Decade Geologists from UNAM warn that Mexico City's ground is sinking up to 40 cm per year, threatening uninhabitable zones and mass displacement within a decade. A stark warning from geologists at the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM) has thrown Mexico City into a state of concern: if current trends continue, parts of the capital…
  • us-sanctions-cibanco-intercam-vector-opioid-launderingUS accuses CIBanco, Intercam, and Vector banks as primary money laundering sources for cartels in Mexico The US Treasury has labeled CIBanco, Intercam, and Vector as primary money laundering concerns linked to opioid trafficking, imposing strict new sanctions under the FEND Off Fentanyl Act. In an unprecedented move under the FEND Off Fentanyl Act, the U.S. Department of the Treasury's Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) announced Wednesday that three major Mexico-based…
  • real estate puerto vallartaJalisco lawmakers propose limiting short-term platform rentals to 180 nights per year to fight gentrification and real estate speculation Jalisco lawmakers propose limiting short-term platform rentals to 180 nights per year and taxing vacant homes, aiming to curb gentrification and ease the housing crisis across the state. In a push to address the growing housing crisis and slow the pace of gentrification, Jalisco lawmaker Mariana Casillas Guerrero of the Futuro Party has proposed a…
Scroll to Top