Leaked documents show members of Mexico’s military sold weapons and information to cartels

Among the more than 4 million documents hacked by the Guacamaya group at the Secretary of National Defense (Sedena) in Mexico, it was revealed that Military Camp No. 1 in Mexico City sold weapons to organized crime organizations.

It is detailed in an intelligence report dated June 10, 2019, that Sedena learned that a military officer offered tactical equipment, weapons, and grenades, in addition to providing information on mobility and operations of the armed forces to drug cartels based in Tejupilco, State of Mexico.

“On May 31 (2019), the military offered operators of the criminal group 70 fragmentation grenades at a cost of 26 thousand pesos each; the criminal cell confirmed the purchase of eight of them, which were delivered to Atlacomulco, State of Mexico”, published Mexicans Against Corruption and Impunity.

It was reported that in the metadata analysis of the telephone equipment used by the military, the authorities confirmed that the base of operations of the soldier linked to criminals is in the municipality of Villa de Almoloya de Juárez, near the eighth mechanized regiment of the Sedena.

“Sedena reported in its confidential report that the supplier of weapons and tactical equipment is another alleged member of the Army, whom the criminals refer to as “antiguo” and who -according to the analysis of his telephone signal- is based in Campo Military No. 1 of Mexico City,” the document states.

The organization points out that at the time the intelligence report was prepared, the identity of both soldiers was unknown.

“In another report prepared on June 24, 2019, it is mentioned that the soldier who supplied weapons to the criminal cell is an escort for a military commander whom the criminals call the “new Commander” and who has the rank of Colonel.”

According to the report in the calls intercepted by Sedena, the military informed a leader of the criminal group that for two weeks he had a new boss and that he is part of his bodyguard.

In them, he described his superior as a Colonel from Tepalcatepec, Michoacán, “who likes money, drinks, and is into everything. “

In the intercepted calls, they mention that a criminal leader asked the military for “two thousand ammunition for the AK-47 rifle, five thousand for the R-15, and 50 magazines of each type of rifle. “

In addition, “Mexicans against corruption” mentions that the military offered to collaborate with the criminals for the location of the regional prosecutor in Amecameca, because supposedly at the request of the criminal leader his murder was planned.

