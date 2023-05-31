LGBTIQ+ Community Member Disappears At Puerto Vallarta Pride

PUERTO VALLARTA - A member of the local LGBTIQ+ community has gone missing under mysterious circumstances, inciting deep concern within the community and calls for immediate action from local authorities.

Rubén Michel Castro Guizar, 32, a deaf individual, was last seen on the night of Thursday, May 25th, attending the Vallarta Pride march. His disappearance has left the local community in shock and despair, particularly due to his disability, which they fear might further complicate the situation.