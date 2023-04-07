Lifeguards have saved two drowning tourists in Puerto Vallarta so far this holiday weekend

Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) – Two people, during two separate events, were rescued by lifeguards in Puerto Vallarta because they were swept away by rip currents; one of them was drunk and did not know how to swim.
The two rescued, males, received immediate intervention from state and municipal lifeguards. Both were brought safely to shore. No other support was required, but recommendations were given.
The first was swept away by the return currents at the Holiday Inn beach and the second, who was in a drunken state, at Conchas Chinas. The latter did not know how to swim and went into the sea, so when he was pulled by the return current, he could not return.
Tourists and visitors are asked to follow civil protection instructions and not to enter the ocean while drunk, and obviously if you don’t know how to swim, as they also put lifeguards at risk.
Dangers of swimming drunk
Swimming at the beaches in Puerto Vallarta is one of the highlights of any vacation. However, when alcohol is added to the equation, the dangers of swimming increase significantly. Swimming at the beach while drunk can have severe consequences that can potentially be life-threatening.
Alcohol impairs judgement, balance, coordination, and reaction time, which can lead to accidents while swimming. Swimming while intoxicated can cause disorientation, and the ability to gauge distances and depth perception can be severely compromised. This can result in a swimmer becoming lost at sea, becoming injured, or encountering hazards such as rip currents, which can be difficult to navigate for even the most experienced swimmers. Swimming while intoxicated can also make it challenging to recognize when you are in danger, which can result in making poor decisions or not taking the necessary precautions to ensure your safety.
Another significant danger of swimming while drunk is the increased risk of drowning. Alcohol is a depressant that slows down the central nervous system, affecting breathing, heart rate, and the body’s ability to regulate temperature. When combined with the physical exertion of swimming, the effects of alcohol can quickly escalate, leading to exhaustion, hypothermia, or even cardiac arrest. Furthermore, alcohol can impair the ability to swim or float, increasing the likelihood of submerging underwater and becoming trapped or unable to surface.
It is essential to understand the risks involved in swimming at the beach while drunk and the importance of taking necessary precautions to ensure your safety. Here are a few tips to follow to reduce the risks of swimming while intoxicated:
- Never swim alone: Always have a friend or family member nearby when swimming, even if you are an experienced swimmer.
- Avoid swimming while drunk: If you have consumed alcohol, it is best to wait until you are sober before swimming.
- Wear a lifejacket: Wearing a lifejacket can save your life if you become exhausted or disoriented while swimming.
- Be aware of beach conditions: Check the weather, tide times, and any warning signs or flags before swimming. Always obey lifeguard instructions.
Swimming while drunk at the beach is a dangerous activity that can lead to severe consequences. Alcohol impairs judgement, balance, and coordination, which can lead to accidents and injuries while swimming. Additionally, the effects of alcohol can quickly escalate when combined with physical exertion, increasing the risk of drowning. To ensure your safety, it is best to avoid swimming while intoxicated and always take necessary precautions when swimming at the beach. Remember, staying safe is always a top priority when enjoying any outdoor activity.
