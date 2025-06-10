Los Cabos Braces as Tropical Storms Cosme and Barbara Approach

Municipal Civil Protection in Los Cabos monitors Tropical Storms Cosme and Barbara, warning of gusty winds and high waves June 9–11, 2025.

Los Cabos, Baja California Sur – Municipal Civil Protection Director Francisco Cota Márquez says Tropical Storms Cosme and Barbara do not yet threaten the municipality’s coastlines, but residents should stay alert.

Weather models call for increased cloud cover and gusty winds across Los Cabos on Tuesday, June 10, 2025. Coastal areas may see high waves as early as Monday night, June 9. Authorities warn that Cosme and Barbara could interact or even merge, weakening the weaker system and altering its path.

“Cloudiness linked to the stronger storm could move into the state between Tuesday and Wednesday, June 10 and 11. We expect gusty winds and rough seas Monday night,” Cota Márquez said. He urged citizens to follow official bulletins and avoid rumors on social media.

The Civil Protection Directorate has set up a round-the-clock monitoring team. Technicians track satellite imagery and model runs to spot any sudden changes. They also coordinate with port authorities to warn mariners when wave heights exceed safe limits.

Residents living within two kilometers of the shoreline should secure boats and loose objects. Officials recommend delaying nonessential travel along coastal roads until wave conditions ease. Beachgoers should heed flags and avoid entering the water when authorities raise warnings.

Cota Márquez stressed that neither Cosme nor Barbara poses an immediate threat, but storm behavior can shift rapidly. “We will keep watching these systems. If one storm pulls in the other, the combined cloud mass could bring heavier winds or shift toward land,” he said.

Civil Protection teams will deploy to vulnerable areas if forecasters signal a direct hit. Evacuation shelters stand ready in low-lying neighborhoods, and public works crews have cleared drainage channels to reduce flood risk. The 15th Los Cabos City Council funds extra sandbag stockpiles and emergency generators.

The director reminded the public to rely on these official channels for updates:

Municipal Civil Protection social media

Local radio stations

City hall bulletin board

He warned against sharing unverified posts on messaging apps, which can spark needless panic.

Local businesses along the Malecon and beachfront markets are reviewing contingency plans. Marina operators plan to move yachts into protected harbor zones on Monday afternoon. Fishermen will suspend trips if wave heights exceed two meters.

Tourism officials say cruise lines have confirmed their vessels will bypass Los Cabos’s main port only if wave warnings escalate to a level that endangers docking. Currently, port operations remain normal.

Hotel managers on the corridor report early-season occupancy near 75 percent. They have briefed staff on emergency protocols and stand ready to assist guests if conditions deteriorate. Some resorts have extra shuttles on standby to move visitors to higher ground, though no evacuations have been ordered.

Cota Márquez assured the public that the institute will issue new bulletins if forecasts change. He encouraged families to sign up for text alerts and to develop a simple emergency plan:

Identify a safe room or shelter. Prepare a basic kit with water, snacks, and flashlights. Keep mobile devices charged and tuned to official updates.

By staying informed and prepared, Los Cabos residents can weather the coming days with minimal disruption. The Civil Protection Directorate remains on duty around the clock to guide community response until the storms pass.