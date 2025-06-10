Los Cabos Braces as Tropical Storms Cosme and Barbara Approach

/ Barbara, Cosme / By

Baja California Sur Cabo San Lucas Northwest

Municipal Civil Protection in Los Cabos monitors Tropical Storms Cosme and Barbara, warning of gusty winds and high waves June 9–11, 2025.

Los Cabos, Baja California Sur – Municipal Civil Protection Director Francisco Cota Márquez says Tropical Storms Cosme and Barbara do not yet threaten the municipality’s coastlines, but residents should stay alert.

Weather models call for increased cloud cover and gusty winds across Los Cabos on Tuesday, June 10, 2025. Coastal areas may see high waves as early as Monday night, June 9. Authorities warn that Cosme and Barbara could interact or even merge, weakening the weaker system and altering its path.

“Cloudiness linked to the stronger storm could move into the state between Tuesday and Wednesday, June 10 and 11. We expect gusty winds and rough seas Monday night,” Cota Márquez said. He urged citizens to follow official bulletins and avoid rumors on social media.

The Civil Protection Directorate has set up a round-the-clock monitoring team. Technicians track satellite imagery and model runs to spot any sudden changes. They also coordinate with port authorities to warn mariners when wave heights exceed safe limits.

Residents living within two kilometers of the shoreline should secure boats and loose objects. Officials recommend delaying nonessential travel along coastal roads until wave conditions ease. Beachgoers should heed flags and avoid entering the water when authorities raise warnings.

Cota Márquez stressed that neither Cosme nor Barbara poses an immediate threat, but storm behavior can shift rapidly. “We will keep watching these systems. If one storm pulls in the other, the combined cloud mass could bring heavier winds or shift toward land,” he said.

Civil Protection teams will deploy to vulnerable areas if forecasters signal a direct hit. Evacuation shelters stand ready in low-lying neighborhoods, and public works crews have cleared drainage channels to reduce flood risk. The 15th Los Cabos City Council funds extra sandbag stockpiles and emergency generators.

The director reminded the public to rely on these official channels for updates:

  • Municipal Civil Protection social media
  • Local radio stations
  • City hall bulletin board

He warned against sharing unverified posts on messaging apps, which can spark needless panic.

Local businesses along the Malecon and beachfront markets are reviewing contingency plans. Marina operators plan to move yachts into protected harbor zones on Monday afternoon. Fishermen will suspend trips if wave heights exceed two meters.

Tourism officials say cruise lines have confirmed their vessels will bypass Los Cabos’s main port only if wave warnings escalate to a level that endangers docking. Currently, port operations remain normal.

Hotel managers on the corridor report early-season occupancy near 75 percent. They have briefed staff on emergency protocols and stand ready to assist guests if conditions deteriorate. Some resorts have extra shuttles on standby to move visitors to higher ground, though no evacuations have been ordered.

Cota Márquez assured the public that the institute will issue new bulletins if forecasts change. He encouraged families to sign up for text alerts and to develop a simple emergency plan:

  1. Identify a safe room or shelter.
  2. Prepare a basic kit with water, snacks, and flashlights.
  3. Keep mobile devices charged and tuned to official updates.

By staying informed and prepared, Los Cabos residents can weather the coming days with minimal disruption. The Civil Protection Directorate remains on duty around the clock to guide community response until the storms pass.

Municipal Civil Protection in Los Cabos monitors Tropical Storms Cosme and Barbara, warning of gusty winds and high waves June 9–11 . . .

Follow Us On Google News | Get Our Newsletter



Trending News on PVDN

  • las-glorias-beach-access-blockedPuerto Vallarta orders illegal planters blocking access to Las Glorias Beach removed Puerto Vallarta officials move to remove illegal planters that left Las Glorias Beach access blocked, highlighting that beaches are federal land by law. Jorge Alberto Balderas Betancourt, Director of Territorial Planning and Urban Development for the Municipal Government of Puerto Vallarta, announced plans to remove four large planters that have blocked a key access road…
  • barbara storm watchTropical Storm Barbara brings green alert to Puerto Vallarta coast Tropical Storm Barbara prompts a green alert on the Puerto Vallarta coast with heavy rains and 3–4 m waves expected while authorities update safety steps. Puerto Vallarta, Mexico - A Green Alert now covers Puerto Vallarta and the rest of the Jalisco coast as Tropical Storm Barbara moves west-northwest at 19 km/h, bringing sustained winds…
  • 5-de-diciembre-puerto-vallarta-neighborhoodAmerican tourist dies in fall at Hilton Hotel in Puerto Vallarta A 20-year-old tourist from Indiana died after falling from a balcony at the Hilton Hotel in Puerto Vallarta. Authorities are investigating the incident. An American tourist died Sunday afternoon after falling from a balcony at the Hilton Hotel in Puerto Vallarta, a popular resort located in the city’s south hotel zone. Authorities confirmed the victim…
  • cancunCancún Ranks as Worst Tourist Destination of 2025 According to Google Reviews A recent survey of nearly 100,000 Google reviews has tagged Cancún as the most disappointing tourist city of 2025. The Daily Mail study examined feedback from the world’s 100 busiest destinations and found that 14.2 percent of Cancún’s reviews were negative—the highest share recorded among all cities analyzed. That mark put Cancún two full percentage…
  • traopical storm cosmeTropical Storm Cosme Forms in the Pacific While Barbara Brings Heavy Rain to Mexico Tropical Storm Cosme is strengthening far off Mexico’s Pacific coast while Tropical Storm Barbara brings heavy rains and gusty winds to Jalisco, Colima, Michoacán and Guerrero. Puerto Vallarta, Mexico - A new player has emerged in the eastern Pacific hurricane season. This afternoon, Tropical Depression Three-E intensified into Tropical Storm Cosme. Its center sits roughly…
  • barbaraTropical Storm Barbara forms in Pacific, second named storm for hurricane season 2025 NOAA reports Tropical Storm Barbara formed off southwestern Mexico, bringing tropical storm warnings and rough surf as part of Pacific hurricane season 2025. NOAA confirmed early on June 8 that Tropical Storm Barbara has formed off the coast of southwestern Mexico, marking the second named storm of the Pacific hurricane season 2025. The agency issued…
  • kidnapped americans puerto vallartaMeet Two American Tourists Who Allege They Were Kidnapped in Puerto Vallarta This Year The Jalisco Government has been misinforming the public and claiming there have not been any kidnappings of Americans in Puerto Vallarta, but only one case of extortion of a group of men in Nayarit. Meet two separate cases of Americans allegedly being kidnapped in Puerto Vallarta, Jason Jacobs and 'Martin'. American tourists are facing a…
  • puerto vallarta airportInternational Arrivals to Puerto Vallarta airport records eleventh straight month of decline International arrivals Puerto Vallarta May 2025 fell 9.1 percent year-over-year in May, marking the eleventh straight monthly decline despite gains in domestic travel. Puerto Vallarta International Airport saw international arrivals fall 9.1 percent in May 2025 compared to May 2024, marking the eleventh consecutive month of declines. 236,100 passengers arrived on international flights last month,…
  • hurricane barbaraHurricane Barbara strengthens to category 1 off Mexico coast Hurricane Barbara strengthens to category 1 and moves northwest off southwestern Mexico, bringing life-threatening surf and gusty winds to coastal areas as it weakens over cooler waters. Hurricane Barbara has become the first hurricane of the 2025 Pacific season after strengthening to a Category 1 storm just off Mexico’s southwestern coast. The system is moving…
  • puerto vallarta panic buttonsPanic Buttons in Puerto Vallarta Strengthen Rapid Response with 50 Emergency Calls Daily Puerto Vallarta’s panic button network has logged an average of 50 emergency calls a day since its launch six months ago, municipal officials report. Installed at 120 locations across the city, these safety totems link callers directly to the 24/7 C-2 Command and Control Center, delivering police help within three to five minutes of activation.…

Puerto Vallarta News is an English-language news website focused on news and events in Puerto Vallarta and topics of interest to expats throughout Mexico. We cover a wide range of topics, including local news, politics, tourism, real estate, weather, and entertainment.

Copyright © 2025 Puerto Vallarta News

Scroll to Top