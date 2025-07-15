Marina Vallarta: Lifestyle, Real Estate, and Things to Do in Puerto Vallarta’s Premier Neighborhood

Cancun hit by one month’s worth of sargassum in just three days

Cancun officials report a dramatic surge in sargassum seaweed, with a month's worth washing ashore in just three days, disrupting tourism and straining cleanup crews. Authorities in Cancun say the beaches have been overwhelmed by a massive wave of sargassum, with more seaweed washing ashore in just three days than is typically seen in an…