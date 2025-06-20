Mexico City taxi service gears up for FIFA World Cup 2026

/ By

Mexico City

Mexico City taxi drivers at the Benito Juárez International Airport (AICM) are ready to move more than one million visitors during the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Arianna Esquivel, spokesperson for the Women Entrepreneurs in Federal Transportation (METFE), told La Prensa that licensed airport taxis will handle all passenger transfers—and no app-based services will be allowed on federal grounds.

Airport taxis have long supported large events in Mexico City, from Formula 1 races to international concerts. “All FIFA is asking for is safe transportation and the efficiency to transport passengers,” Esquivel said. “We already provide federal transportation at AICM for those events. We have the capacity to move thousands of tourists during World Cup matches held in the city.” She confirmed METFE’s fleet includes vans, larger cars and executive sedans, as well as hybrid models, to meet any request.

Esquivel denied reports that FIFA had pressured authorities to bring in app-based services. She stressed that federal law prohibits Uber-style vehicles on airport grounds. “Apps are illegal on federal soil,” she said. “We’re going to do it ourselves. We will transport all the tourists.”

In coordination with the Ministry of Infrastructure, Communications and Transportation (SICT), METFE has already met with federal and airport officials to plan pickup zones and streamline boarding during the ongoing terminal modernization. Passengers will see clear signage directing them to designated taxi stands. “We’re balancing speed and safety,” Esquivel said. “We asked Admiral Juan José Padilla Olmos, the airport director, which types of vehicles are required under our federal contracts. Now we’re working out the details.”

METFE represents nearly 28,000 federally licensed taxis across Mexico, including 1,800 units at AICM. Member companies serve airports in San Luis Potosí, Puerto Vallarta, Monterrey, Guadalajara, Cancún, Veracruz, Toluca and the capital. Federal operator licenses cost eight times more than conventional permits and require medical exams and strict vehicle inspections. No licensed taxi in the group is older than five years.

The organization is also pressing authorities to crack down on illegal app-based drivers. METFE says unauthorized vehicles account for roughly 80 percent of traffic around the airport. It has asked the SICT to impose fines of 42,000 pesos per vehicle and to authorize tow trucks to remove violators. Strict enforcement, Esquivel argues, will boost passenger safety and uphold the rights of concessionaires.

With ticket sales already underway and stadiums booking out, taxi drivers at AICM are gearing up for their biggest challenge yet. Through federal coordination and clear rules, METFE aims to prove that a licensed AICM taxi service can safely and efficiently handle the influx of World Cup visitors without relying on app-based alternatives.

Mexico City taxi drivers at the Benito Juárez International Airport (AICM) are ready to move more than one million visitors during the 2026 . . .

Follow Us On Google News | Get Our Newsletter



Trending News on PVDN

  • sargassum-slams-cancun-playa-restaurantsSargassum Crisis in Cancún and Playa del Carmen Forces Restaurants and Beach Clubs to Cut Staff Businesses in Cancún and Playa del Carmen report steep losses due to sargassum, with restaurants losing diners and beach clubs sending staff on unpaid leave. Restaurants and beach clubs along the shores of Puerto Juárez in Cancún and Playa del Carmen are grappling with a sharp downturn in business due to a relentless invasion of…
  • tropical-storm-erick-warnings-mexico-coastHurricane Erick will bring heavy rains to Puerto Vallarta Hurricane Erick Puerto Vallarta will bring heavy rains to Puerto Vallarta by Friday but poses no risk to the northern coast of Jalisco. Meteorologist Víctor Manuel Cornejo López, of the Civil Protection scientific committee for the Bay, reports that Hurricane Erick will deliver significant rainfall to Puerto Vallarta without threatening the region’s safety. According to…
  • huracan-erick-2025-mexico-peligroHurricane Erick Becomes Eastern Pacific’s Strongest Cyclone of 2025, Eyes Mexico’s Southwest Coast Hurricane Erick rapidly intensified off Mexico’s Pacific coast, becoming the second hurricane of the 2025 season and threatening southwestern Mexico with dangerous wind, rain, and storm surge. This story is available in Spanish: El huracán Erick se fortalece rápidamente y amenaza la costa suroeste de México The 2025 eastern Pacific hurricane season continues to surge…
  • tropical-storm-erick-hurricane-watch-southern-mexicoTropical Storm Erick Strengthening as Hurricane Watch Issued for Southern Mexico Tropical Storm Erick is forecast to become a hurricane before making landfall in southern Mexico. A Hurricane Watch is now in effect from Bahias de Huatulco to Punta Maldonado. Tropical Storm Erick continues to gather strength off Mexico’s southern Pacific coast and is forecast to become a hurricane by Wednesday, according to the latest advisory…
  • tropical-storm-erick-oaxaca-hurricane-warningTropical Storm Erick Threatens Oaxaca as Mexico Activates Civil Protection Plan Mexico activates a civil protection plan as Tropical Storm Erick strengthens. The storm may become a Category 2 hurricane, putting 22 municipalities in Oaxaca at risk. The Government of Mexico has activated its civil protection plan as Tropical Storm Erick moves closer to the country's southern Pacific coast, with Oaxaca, Chiapas, and Guerrero under direct…
  • hurricane erick damagePuerto Escondido and Pinotepa Nacional suffer severe damage from Hurricane Erick (VIDEO) Hurricane Erick caused widespread destruction in Oaxaca's coastal towns, including Puerto Escondido and Pinotepa Nacional, with downed power lines, flooding, and road closures. Oaxaca’s southern coast is reeling after Hurricane Erick made landfall early Thursday morning, slamming into Santiago Pinotepa Nacional at 5:30 a.m. with maximum sustained winds of 205 kilometers per hour. Although the…
  • Know your consumer rights in Mexico Is it legal for restaurants to include the tipPuerto Vallarta restaurants face 33 percent staff shortage Restaurants in Puerto Vallarta face a 33% staffing shortfall as they prepare for a busy summer holiday season, aiming to boost sales by up to 60% despite ongoing labor challenges. As Puerto Vallarta prepares to welcome a surge of summer tourists, the city’s restaurant sector is grappling with a serious staffing problem—operating with roughly one-third…
  • puerto-vallarta-flooding-first-storm-2025Puerto Vallarta hit by flooding, fallen trees, and damaged roads after first storm of the season Heavy rain and a nighttime storm caused widespread flooding, road closures, and downed trees in Puerto Vallarta. Several key roads remain impassable. PUERTO VALLARTA — The first major storm of the rainy season swept through Puerto Vallarta overnight, leaving behind extensive damage across the city, including widespread flooding, blocked roads, and fallen trees. By morning,…
  • tropical-cyclone-mexico-pacific-june-2025New Tropical Cyclone Likely to Form Off Mexico’s Pacific Coast This Week Meteorologists warn of a 90% chance a new tropical cyclone will form midweek off Mexico’s Pacific coast, as Dalila weakens and rains persist across southern Mexico. As Tropical Storm Dalila moves farther out to sea and becomes post-tropical, meteorologists are turning their attention to a new disturbance brewing off Mexico’s Pacific coast, which is highly…
  • american-woman-drowns-santa-maria-los-cabosAmerican Woman Drowns at Closed Beach in Los Cabos Despite Black Flag Warning A 57-year-old American woman drowned at Santa María Beach in Los Cabos, Baja California Sur, on June 17, despite black flag warnings indicating the beach was closed due to dangerous conditions. Los Cabos, Baja California Sur – Tragedy struck the beaches of Los Cabos on the afternoon of June 17, when a 57-year-old American woman…
Scroll to Top