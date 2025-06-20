Mexico City taxi service gears up for FIFA World Cup 2026

Mexico City taxi drivers at the Benito Juárez International Airport (AICM) are ready to move more than one million visitors during the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Arianna Esquivel, spokesperson for the Women Entrepreneurs in Federal Transportation (METFE), told La Prensa that licensed airport taxis will handle all passenger transfers—and no app-based services will be allowed on federal grounds.

Airport taxis have long supported large events in Mexico City, from Formula 1 races to international concerts. “All FIFA is asking for is safe transportation and the efficiency to transport passengers,” Esquivel said. “We already provide federal transportation at AICM for those events. We have the capacity to move thousands of tourists during World Cup matches held in the city.” She confirmed METFE’s fleet includes vans, larger cars and executive sedans, as well as hybrid models, to meet any request.

Esquivel denied reports that FIFA had pressured authorities to bring in app-based services. She stressed that federal law prohibits Uber-style vehicles on airport grounds. “Apps are illegal on federal soil,” she said. “We’re going to do it ourselves. We will transport all the tourists.”

In coordination with the Ministry of Infrastructure, Communications and Transportation (SICT), METFE has already met with federal and airport officials to plan pickup zones and streamline boarding during the ongoing terminal modernization. Passengers will see clear signage directing them to designated taxi stands. “We’re balancing speed and safety,” Esquivel said. “We asked Admiral Juan José Padilla Olmos, the airport director, which types of vehicles are required under our federal contracts. Now we’re working out the details.”

METFE represents nearly 28,000 federally licensed taxis across Mexico, including 1,800 units at AICM. Member companies serve airports in San Luis Potosí, Puerto Vallarta, Monterrey, Guadalajara, Cancún, Veracruz, Toluca and the capital. Federal operator licenses cost eight times more than conventional permits and require medical exams and strict vehicle inspections. No licensed taxi in the group is older than five years.

The organization is also pressing authorities to crack down on illegal app-based drivers. METFE says unauthorized vehicles account for roughly 80 percent of traffic around the airport. It has asked the SICT to impose fines of 42,000 pesos per vehicle and to authorize tow trucks to remove violators. Strict enforcement, Esquivel argues, will boost passenger safety and uphold the rights of concessionaires.

With ticket sales already underway and stadiums booking out, taxi drivers at AICM are gearing up for their biggest challenge yet. Through federal coordination and clear rules, METFE aims to prove that a licensed AICM taxi service can safely and efficiently handle the influx of World Cup visitors without relying on app-based alternatives.