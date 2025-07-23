Mexico Denies Drone Threat at Border Amid US Warnings of Cartel Use

Mexico News - President Claudia Sheinbaum has dismissed recent U.S. concerns over the use of cartel drones at the US-Mexico border, assuring the public that there is no current threat and emphasizing strong bilateral cooperation on border security. Speaking at her morning press conference Wednesday, Sheinbaum directly addressed growing media…

Mexico News - President Claudia Sheinbaum has dismissed recent U.S. concerns over the use of cartel drones at the US-Mexico border, assuring the public that there is no current threat and emphasizing strong bilateral cooperation on border security.

Speaking at her morning press conference Wednesday, Sheinbaum directly addressed growing media coverage and testimony from U.S. officials warning of drug cartels deploying drones along the southern U.S. border. She acknowledged a past incident involving a drone near the border but stressed that it did not cross into U.S. territory and that there have been no new detections of cartel drones in the area.

“At some point, there was a drone, which didn’t cross the border, so to speak, and there’s constant communication,” Sheinbaum said. “There’s no information about new drones currently on the border. Remember, there’s a border operation with 10,000 National Guard members.”

The president reassured the public that current conditions do not warrant alarm. “There’s a lot of collaboration with CBP, U.S. Customs and Immigration, and the National Guard and the Department of National Defense at the border, and there’s nothing in particular to be alarmed about at this time,” she added.

Navy secretary echoes calm, downplays drone threat

Backing up Sheinbaum’s statement, Navy Secretary Raymundo Morales Ángeles clarified that the drones used by criminal groups are largely commercial drones acquired through legal means. He emphasized that there are no verified reports of these drones being used for criminal purposes at the border itself.

“The drones used by criminals are commercial drones purchased in recreational areas and have been used in some areas for criminal purposes, but no such drones have been detected on the border,” said Morales Ángeles.

He added that one drone was seen on the Mexican side but did not enter U.S. airspace, reiterating the tight cooperation with U.S. authorities. “The collaboration we have with the United States government is broad and complete,” he said.

US testimony paints more alarming picture

Sheinbaum’s remarks follow high-level warnings from U.S. agencies. In February, officials from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) testified before Congress that Mexican drug cartels are increasingly using drones for violent operations, including attacks on rival groups.

Steven Willoughby, who leads the DHS counterdrone program, told the Senate Judiciary Committee that “it’s only a matter of time before Americans or law enforcement are targeted in the border area.”

His written testimony cited incidents since August 2024 in which rival factions of the Sinaloa Cartel used drones to deliver improvised explosive devices (IEDs) during internal clashes. He also detailed the daily use of drones to move narcotics and conduct hostile surveillance of law enforcement personnel along the U.S.-Mexico border.

“Almost daily, transnational criminal organizations use drones to transport narcotics and contraband across U.S. borders and carry out hostile surveillance of law enforcement,” Willoughby testified.

27,000 drone detections in late 2024 raise alarms

According to a report released by Republican senators, more than 27,000 drones were detected within 500 meters of the U.S. southern border in the final six months of 2024. Many of those drones were flying higher than the permitted 400-foot ceiling and during late-night hours between 8 p.m. and 4 a.m.

The report suggests that cartels take advantage of darkness to obscure drone activity, making detection and interception more difficult. Although not all drones are used for criminal purposes, officials say the number and timing of the flights strongly suggest cartel involvement.

Despite Sheinbaum’s attempt to reassure the public, the disparity between her statements and U.S. intelligence assessments points to a widening gap in perception over the severity of the threat posed by cartel drones.

Bilateral cooperation under scrutiny

Both Mexican and U.S. officials agree that joint security efforts along the border are essential. However, the differing tone from each side raises questions about how the threat is being assessed and communicated to the public.

Sheinbaum's message of calm may be aimed at avoiding panic or diplomatic friction early in her administration. Still, U.S. authorities remain firm in their belief that cartel drone use poses a rising threat not just to Mexican communities, but to U.S. law enforcement and border integrity.

As both governments continue to collaborate, the effectiveness of this partnership may soon be tested, especially if drone incursions become more aggressive or lead to direct confrontations with U.S. personnel.

For now, President Sheinbaum insists that cartel drones at the US-Mexico border are not an imminent threat—and that her administration remains in close contact with American officials to keep it that way.

