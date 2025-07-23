cartel drones at US-Mexico border

Mexico Denies Drone Threat at Border Amid US Warnings of Cartel Use

July 23, 2025
Mexico News - President Claudia Sheinbaum has dismissed recent U.S. concerns over the use of cartel drones at the US-Mexico border, assuring the public that there is no current threat and emphasizing strong bilateral cooperation on border security. Speaking at her morning press conference Wednesday, Sheinbaum directly addressed growing media…
