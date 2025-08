Polanco, CDMX - A senior official with Mexican customs is facing intense scrutiny after revelations that he purchased a luxury penthouse in one of Mexico City’s most expensive neighborhoods at a suspiciously low price. Alex Tonatiuh Márquez, who works as a regional director within the customs agency, allegedly acquired a three-level penthouse in the Polanco neighborhood for just 7.7 million pesos—a figure that experts say...

Continue Reading

Follow Us On Google News | Get Our Newsletter