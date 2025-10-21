Puerto Vallarta News

Puerto Vallarta News

Roma hotel elevator death

U.S. citizen found dead in elevator at Roma hotel in Mexico City

October 21, 2025
,
0

A 27-year-old U.S. citizen was found dead at Kukun in Roma Norte. Roma hotel elevator death remains under investigation by Mexico City prosecutors, who have not determined a cause.

Continue Reading

Related Posts

Lechería AIFA train

Final push as land seized for Lechería – AIFA train link

Mexico prepares a decree to expropriate 24,384 m² in Nextlalpan to finish the Lechería AIFA...
0

CDMX weekend guide Barrio Fair and FILUX after dark

Our CDMX weekend guide has FILUX on Reforma, the Barrio Fair at Plaza Tolsá, a...
0
Day of the Dead parade

Day of the Dead parade missing organizer in CDMX

With 15 days to go, Mexico City’s Day of the Dead parade still lacks a...
0
Los Malcriados 3AD arrest

CDMX confirms Los Malcriados 3AD arrest in Álvaro Obregón

Police in Mexico City executed a warrant in Álvaro Obregón leading to a Los Malcriados...
0