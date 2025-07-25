Mineral del Monte renovation on Avenida Juárez will extend 15 more days

Mineral del Monte News - Edmundo Méndez Tejeda, council member of Mineral del Monte, admits the Avenida Juárez renovation will miss the Silver Festival. He had promised to finish the work before the event. The festival runs from July 25 through July 26. The town prepares for thousands of visitors.…

Mineral del Monte News - Edmundo Méndez Tejeda, council member of Mineral del Monte, admits the Avenida Juárez renovation will miss the Silver Festival. He had promised to finish the work before the event. The festival runs from July 25 through July 26. The town prepares for thousands of visitors. Traffic stays open despite unfinished sections.

Mineral del Monte draws tourists for its silver heritage and old mines. The road serves as the main access to this Magic Town. Avenida Juárez leads visitors to shops and galleries filled with local crafts and silver goods. Renovation work began early this month under a state‑led modernization plan. The project aims to preserve the historic character while improving safety and accessibility. Local residents and business owners have followed the progress closely.

Mineral del Monte renovation

The Mineral del Monte renovation on Avenida Juárez sits at 90 percent complete, said Méndez Tejeda. He explained crews still need to install lighting, sidewalks, and curbs. “We’re about 90 percent done, just missing some lighting and some sidewalks and curbs,” he said. The schedule now extends 15 more days past the festival start. Officials remain confident they will finish before August. Traffic remains open to ease access.

Méndez Tejeda had assured the community of timely delivery. He now acknowledges the delay with candor. Local businesses remain optimistic about the festival despite the setback. Traders in the craft district expressed patience, noting long‑term gains. Organizers plan signage and music to offset any disruption.

Welcome arch project

Méndez Tejeda announced work on a municipal welcome arch. Construction begins soon on Juárez Avenue near the San Francisco soccer field. The state funds this project at a cost of 1,963,608.86 pesos including VAT. The tender EO‑SIPDUS‑NIO‑2025 outlined the scope and budget. Officials expect the arch will greet visitors in September.

The new arch will mark the gateway to this historic town. Stakeholders view it as a symbol of progress. Once lit at night, it will highlight Mineral del Monte’s charm. The design features silver motifs to honor local mining history.

New tourist offer

The Real del Monte‑Entronque highway to Huasca opened recently. It delivers a faster route for day trips. Mayor Méndez Tejeda said the link has boosted visitor numbers. Local guides report more bookings since the road launch.

This weekend brings a new attraction at the Mirador de la Mina de Purísima. Visitors will explore handicraft exhibitions and sales by local merchants. Guided tours will take guests into local mining legends. Legend nights aim to revive the town’s folklore. Merchants and private partners launch the initiative together.

Officials hope these projects will enhance the visitor experience. They aim to blend history and modern amenities. Homes and businesses along Juárez will benefit. The Silver Festival offers a prime moment to showcase progress. Mineral del Monte stands ready to welcome guests.

