Mineral del Monte renovation

Mineral del Monte renovation on Avenida Juárez will extend 15 more days

July 25, 2025
Mineral del Monte News - Edmundo Méndez Tejeda, council member of Mineral del Monte, admits the Avenida Juárez renovation will miss the Silver Festival. He had promised to finish the work before the event. The festival runs from July 25 through July 26. The town prepares for thousands of visitors.…
CONTINUE READING


Trending News on PVDN