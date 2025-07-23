Cuautla security crisis explodes after yet another top cop falls

Cuautla security crisis deepens as third chief ousted

July 23, 2025
Mexico News - José Francisco Delgadillo Cadena was removed as Secretary of Public Security in Cuautla for failing legal requirements. His exit marks the second change in less than seven months, with three people heading the area in that time. The municipality remains in the red zone for crime across…
