Cuautla security crisis explodes after yet another top cop falls

Mexico News - José Francisco Delgadillo Cadena was removed as Secretary of Public Security in Cuautla for failing legal requirements. His exit marks the second change in less than seven months, with three people heading the area in that time. The municipality remains in the red zone for crime across Morelos, underscoring a pattern of unstable leadership and persistent violence.

The Cuautla security crisis unfolds against a backdrop of sustained violence and cartel presence. Cuautla lies 54.3 kilometers east of Cuernavaca and has battled organized crime for years, official reports note. Residents see command shakeups while kidnappings, extortion, and murders shape daily life.

Mayor Jesús Corona Damián, elected by the PAN, PR,I and PRD alliance, confirmed Delgadillo’s departure. He said the former secretary failed the control and confidence tests required by state law. “Security isn't a game, much less an act of good faith. We need fully certified profiles,” he stated. The mayor stressed that trust evaluations are mandatory, not optional.

Delgadillo took office on April 4 after the dismissal of Israel Nieto Pliego, who was arrested on a stolen motorcycle and linked to possible criminal activity. From the start, Councilman Miguel Ángel de Lozano warned that Delgadillo had not passed the required exams. He assured colleagues the requirement would be met. It was, and Delgadillo failed.

“The law is clear, and we must abide by it. Willpower alone isn't enough,” Corona Damián added when he named José Antonio Gómez Fabela as office manager. The appointment is temporary while a certified profile is selected. City Hall says the vetting process will continue under tighter scrutiny.

A familiar face returns

Gómez Fabela held the same role during the administration of former mayor Rodrigo Arredondo López. That period saw reported spikes in extortion, kidnappings and femicides. His return raises questions about whether Cuautla will repeat past mistakes or impose stricter oversight this time. City officials argue continuity is needed to avoid a vacuum in command.

Security specialists in the state often cite leadership churn as a gift to criminal groups. Each change resets strategy and stalls field operations. Officers wait for new directives. Criminal cells exploit that pause. Cuautla’s recent history mirrors that concern: policies shift, while crime metrics barely move.

Violence spikes on the same day

The change in police command coincided with a violent day on city streets. Two women who sold tacos were shot in public; one died. Hours later, gunmen opened fire on a downtown bar, killing one person and wounding another. Investigators are probing whether both attacks link to extortion or protection rackets. Merchants say demands for “cuotas” rose in recent months.

Families of victims describe a climate of fear. Many avoid formal complaints after threats. Human rights groups in Morelos say underreporting skews the true scale of abuse. The latest shootings deepen that climate and test the new command’s ability to respond fast.

Cartel cells entrenched in Cuautla

Authorities report the operation of cells tied to the Jalisco New Generation Cartel, La Familia Michoacana, and a local group known as La Unión de Pepito. These groups dispute territory, street‑level drug sales and extortion routes. Their presence predates the current administration and has outlasted repeated leadership swaps. Local police, often underpaid and under-equipped, struggle to confront heavily armed crews.

State and federal coordination remains crucial. The mayor says he is pushing for broader support from Morelos authorities and the National Guard. Residents will judge results by what happens on their blocks, not by press statements.

Cuautla needs more than a new name on the office door. It needs a tested plan, certified commanders and a stable chain of command. Until then, the Cuautla security crisis will remain more than a headline; it will be the daily reality of a city trapped between law and lawlessness.

