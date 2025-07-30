Nissan leaves Morelos

Nissan leaves Morelos, ends 60 years of production in Cuernavaca

July 29, 2025
Cuernavaca, Morelos - Nissan leaves Morelos after six decades of operations in Cuernavaca. They officially confirmed the closure of its CIVAC manufacturing plant by March 2026. The move marks the end of an era for the central Mexican state. Morelos was home to Nissan’s first production facility outside Japan. The…
CONTINUE READING


Trending News on PVDN