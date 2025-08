The state government of Morelos has launched a new campaign aimed at reviving and protecting Indigenous languages, with a focus on strengthening use of Nahuatl, Mixtec, and other native tongues across classrooms, community centers, and public events. The program, announced on August 6 by the state’s Secretariat of Education and the Indigenous Peoples Directorate, is part of a broader initiative to safeguard cultural identity and...

