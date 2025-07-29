Valle de Catrinas 2025 to Bring Monumental Art and Music to Atlixco, Puebla

Atlixco, Puebla - Valle de Catrinas 2025 is set to return to Atlixco, Puebla this fall. It promises one of the most visually stunning and culturally rich celebrations of Día de Muertos in Mexico. Now in its fifth year, the internationally recognized festival will run from October 3 to November…

Atlixco, Puebla - Valle de Catrinas 2025 is set to return to Atlixco, Puebla this fall. It promises one of the most visually stunning and culturally rich celebrations of Día de Muertos in Mexico. Now in its fifth year, the internationally recognized festival will run from October 3 to November 2, 2025. Visitors will enjoy more than monumental sculptures. It’s adding live musical performances to the mix.

Authorities in Atlixco confirmed the festival will showcase a total of 22 colossal catrina figures. 14 of them will be placed throughout Atlixco, and the remaining will be distributed across various global locations. This is part of a cultural exchange initiative. The addition of new figures and international collaborations underscores the growing influence of this once-local event.

What to Expect at Valle de Catrinas 2025

The iconic catrina sculptures—towering skeletal women adorned in vibrant gowns and traditional hats—are the festival’s main attraction. Each statue is handcrafted by local artists. They are placed in public plazas, parks, and along the town’s picturesque streets. These figures have become emblematic of Mexico’s Day of the Dead. They symbolize the joyful remembrance of loved ones who have passed away.

But the 2025 edition will introduce something entirely new: a live musical show titled Catrinia. It is set to be performed at the Atlixco Convention Center. Students from the School of Artistic Initiation will showcase music, dance, and theatrical elements. These will draw inspiration from traditional Day of the Dead rituals. The show is expected to explore themes of memory, mourning, and celebration through a uniquely Mexican lens.

“This is more than a visual spectacle,” said event organizers in a press release. “It’s a multidimensional experience combining visual art, performance, and the spirit of community.”

A Cultural Landmark in the Making

Since its inception, Valle de Catrinas has rapidly grown into one of the country’s standout cultural events surrounding Día de Muertos. It draws tens of thousands of visitors from across Mexico and abroad. This boosts the local economy and reinforces Puebla’s reputation as a hub of tradition and artistic expression.

The festival aligns closely with the growing interest in cultural tourism. It offers travelers an immersive experience that combines heritage, artistry, and celebration. Atlixco’s colorful streets, temperate weather, and colonial charm make it a picturesque setting for the month-long event.

The organizers aim to continue innovating while preserving the core elements that make the festival meaningful. Each sculpture comes with plaques detailing the symbolism behind the designs. They often reference local legends, indigenous traditions, or contemporary issues.

International Expansion

While Atlixco remains the heart of the event, the inclusion of eight additional sculptures in international locations marks a milestone for the festival. Specific destinations for these global catrinas have not yet been announced. But officials hinted at partnerships with cultural institutions and Mexican embassies abroad. They're working to showcase the sculptures and foster cross-cultural appreciation.

This global outreach is part of a larger strategy. The goal is to position Valle de Catrinas not just as a local attraction, but as a cultural ambassador for Mexican traditions.

Plan Your Visit

Visitors are encouraged to begin planning early, as Atlixco sees a surge in tourism during this time. Hotels and local guesthouses often reach full occupancy well before the festival begins. Local officials recommend booking accommodations by mid-September at the latest.

The catrina installations will be free to view throughout the city. Tickets for the Catrinia musical show will be sold separately. Additional festival programming is expected. It will include traditional altars (ofrendas), workshops, artisan markets, and guided walking tours.

Why Valle de Catrinas Stands Out

While many towns across Mexico hold Day of the Dead festivities, Valle de Catrinas stands out for its monumental scale, artistic ambition, and community involvement. The figures are not only artistic achievements. They are also collaborative projects involving local artists, students, and civic organizations.

This festival doesn’t just commemorate death—it celebrates life, memory, and cultural resilience.

For those looking to experience an authentic and artistically rich interpretation of Día de Muertos, Valle de Catrinas 2025 in Atlixco is shaping up to be an unmissable event.

