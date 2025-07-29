Cholula Trustee Denies Role in Cosme del Razo Market Violence

Cholula, Puebla - San Pedro Cholula’s municipal trustee, Iván Cuautle Minutti, has broken his silence following accusations linking him to a violent incident earlier this month at the Cosme del Razo market. The Cosme del Razo market violence has recently been the center of controversy. This is amid reports of a coordinated attack against its manager and allegations of a broader scheme involving “protection fees” and illicit control of commercial stalls.

In a video published to his official Facebook page, Cuautle Minutti firmly denied any involvement in the events. He condemned what he described as a “media campaign” aimed at destroying his reputation and silencing his role as a critical voice within the municipal government.

“I will not resign from my position, I will not remain silent, and much less will I let power prevail over the truth,” he stated.

Allegations of Violence and Corruption at the Market

The incident in question occurred on July 8, when a group of individuals allegedly stormed the Cosme del Razo market. Witnesses described it as a violent attempt to intimidate or displace the current market manager. In the aftermath, rumors began circulating that the attack was connected to a broader effort to extract “cuotas de protección” (protection fees) from vendors. There were also suggestions to seize control of market stalls through coercive tactics, highlighting the Cosme del Razo market violence.

Though no formal charges have been filed publicly, Cuautle Minutti’s name began appearing in local reports and online speculation. These reports suggested his possible connection to the attack or the alleged protection racket. The speculation intensified when Francisco Quitl, the city’s former Director of Regulations, was removed from his post days after the incident. Critics linked the personnel change to internal conflict or power plays within City Hall amid the ongoing market violence.

Cuautle Minutti: "I Have No Control Over Regulatory Affairs"

In his video statement, Cuautle Minutti, a member of the ruling Morena party, expressed frustration over the situation and rejected claims of wrongdoing. He emphasized that, as a trustee (síndico municipal), he has no authority over the city’s Regulatory Directorate or its enforcement operations.

“As a trustee, I have no influence on the decisions and operations of the Regulatory Directorate or any other department. I categorically deny that I have anything to do with what happened,” he declared.

He also clarified that while the Municipal Audit Office, which he oversees, ensures the legal compliance of the administration’s actions, it does not direct or influence policy in other departments.

“I will never agree that public assets should be used as political spoils,” he said. “I deeply regret that those in power try to distort or change the facts.”

A Call for Investigation and Transparency

Calling the situation an “orchestrated smear campaign,” Cuautle Minutti said the accusations against him were politically motivated. He believes they are designed to discredit his work and neutralize his dissent within the local council amid the controversy surrounding the Cosme del Razo market violence.

To counter what he considers a campaign of misinformation, he called for an official investigation into the events of July 8. He urged authorities to determine who authorized the violent actions, who benefited politically, and who is manipulating public perception for personal or political gain.

“I publicly request a full investigation into what happened at the Cosme del Razo market,” he said, “and I want the truth to be uncovered—not just about who committed the acts, but also who allowed and used them.”

He concluded by reaffirming his support for market vendors and residents. He stated that he was working closely with the Cosme del Razo community to ensure their concerns are addressed.

Echoing the President’s Message

Referencing Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum, Cuautle Minutti emphasized values of honesty, integrity, and resilience. He argued that political pressure only serves to reinforce his convictions.

“As President Sheinbaum says, honesty, integrity, and conviction are not distorted by pressure; on the contrary, they flourish in the face of adversity.”

While tensions remain high in San Pedro Cholula, the trustee’s statements mark a firm effort to defend his position. He aims to reframe the narrative as one of political persecution, not criminal culpability.

No official investigative results have been announced by municipal authorities at the time of publication.

