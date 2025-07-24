Iberdrola exits Mexico selling two Puebla plants

Puabla City News - Iberdrola exits Mexico in a decisive move that will reshape the local energy scene. The Spanish utility has hired Barclays to handle the sale of its remaining 15 power plants—15 renewable facilities valued at roughly €4 billion ($4.7 billion). This decision follows its 2024 divestment of 55 percent of…

Puabla City News - Iberdrola exits Mexico in a decisive move that will reshape the local energy scene. The Spanish utility has hired Barclays to handle the sale of its remaining 15 power plants—15 renewable facilities valued at roughly €4 billion ($4.7 billion). This decision follows its 2024 divestment of 55 percent of Mexican assets to the federal government for $6 billion, a transaction seen as part of a broader shift toward state control of electricity generation.

Iberdrola exits Mexico amid stability concerns

Iberdrola’s management cited worries over legal and tax stability under the current federal administration as a key driver for the exit. Sources close to the sale say the move reflects a “quiet strategy of withdrawing from businesses or countries where legal certainty is lacking”. Yet at her regular press conference, President Claudia Sheinbaum rejected any link between Iberdrola’s divestment and regulatory uncertainty. She urged other self‑supply permit holders to adapt to the existing framework to avoid similar challenges.

Two plants in Puebla up for sale

Among the assets on offer are two flagship installations in Puebla. The first is a 66 MW wind park in Esperanza, featuring 33 turbines of 2.6 MW each. That facility generates enough clean power for 25,000 homes and avoids the release of over 67,400 tons of CO₂ annually. It stands as a coinvestment with ILER, the firm owned by Puebla businessman Gilberto Marín Quintero.

The second is a 274 MWp photovoltaic park in Cuyoaco, sprawled across 703 hectares—equivalent to 390 football fields. The solar farm hosts more than 730,000 panels and underscores Iberdrola’s commitment to utility‑scale renewables. Both projects reflect years of collaboration with local partners and investment in Puebla’s green infrastructure.

Impact on local market and workforce

The divestment will leave Iberdrola with no generation capacity in Mexico. Analysts expect the assets to attract interest from infrastructure funds and regional energy players eager to expand in renewables. The sale process, led by Barclays, may take several months and could reshape competitive dynamics, especially in wholesale and self‑supply markets.

Local job impacts are likely to be limited. Both Puebla installations maintain long‑term staffing through service contracts, and buyers typically retain operational teams to ensure smooth handovers. Still, some indirect roles tied to corporate functions may be relocated or adjusted as Iberdrola winds down its Mexican operations.

Iberdrola exits Mexico with a footprint that once reached 2.6 GW of installed capacity across wind, solar, and combined‑cycle plants. Its departure marks the end of a 25‑year chapter in Mexico’s energy history—one defined by large‑scale renewables and public‑private partnerships. As the sale unfolds, buyers will weigh the legal landscape and regulatory outlook that once prompted this decisive exit.

