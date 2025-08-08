Puebla’s Industrial Activity Plunges 7.1% in Early 2025

Puebla, Mexico – Puebla’s industrial activity fell sharply in the first four months of 2025, with INEGI reporting a 7.1 percent year-on-year contraction. The slowdown hit key sectors including manufacturing, mining, and energy, raising concerns over the state’s economic outlook.

First Four Months Show Broad Weakness

Between January and April, nine of Puebla’s 13 major manufacturing categories recorded declines in domestic sales. Leather goods, textile inputs, and heavy machinery were among the hardest hit.

Monthly performance data confirms the slump. In March, output fell 7.1 percent compared to the same month in 2024 and dropped 0.4 percent from February. Construction was the only growth area, posting a 4.7 percent annual increase, but it was not enough to offset the losses in other sectors.

Key Factors Behind the Decline

The manufacturing sector, long anchored by Puebla’s automotive industry, is struggling to maintain production levels. Local auto plants and parts suppliers have faced softer demand and reduced orders.

Mining and energy activities also suffered, with annual declines ranging from four to over 11 percent. External pressures, including uncertainty over trade rules and possible export tariffs, have contributed to reduced investment, especially among automakers.

Regional Comparisons Highlight Severity

Puebla’s downturn ranks among the steepest in Mexico this year, alongside Campeche, Tabasco, and Quintana Roo. Despite growth in construction, the state’s reliance on manufacturing and mining leaves it vulnerable to broader industrial slowdowns.

Economic Implications and Risks

Manufacturing represents about 26 percent of Puebla’s GDP. A sustained slump could lead to job losses and lower incomes.

The industrial hub of Amozoc, which supplies major automotive manufacturers such as Volkswagen and Audi, could see production cutbacks if current trends continue. Analysts say the state needs to diversify into higher-value manufacturing, renewable energy, and advanced production technology.

Outlook for the Rest of the Year

January saw a temporary monthly rebound of 12.3 percent, but momentum quickly faded in the following months. The performance in April and May will be critical in determining whether stabilization is possible.

Economists recommend targeted state and federal programs to modernize plants, expand export markets, and stimulate private investment. Without structural changes, Puebla could face a prolonged period of industrial stagnation.