Solar Initiative Brings Power to Remote Puebla Villages

Puebla, Mexico - An ambitious public-private program is lighting up homes in rural Puebla with clean solar energy, transforming daily life for hundreds of residents who previously lacked electricity. The initiative, called “Luces de Esperanza” (Lights of Hope), is spearheaded by the Puebla state government in partnership with Iberdrola México. In its second phase launched this summer, the program installed solar panel systems in 112 households and a community center, bringing electricity to 473 people across 13 remote communities.

For families in the municipalities of Nicolás Bravo, Santiago Miahuatlán, Tehuacán, and Tepanco de López, the impact is immediate. Children can study under electric light at night, and small businesses can operate equipment that was impossible to run on candlelight or batteries. Before solar arrived, many of these households spent a significant share of income on candles and disposable batteries for flashlights. Now, those expenses are eliminated. The solar home systems are providing free, reliable power, improving safety and cutting costs for residents who live far from the conventional grid.

Public-Private Partnership Powers Progress

“Luces de Esperanza” exemplifies how collaboration between government and industry can address energy inequity. The project is funded by Iberdrola’s social investment and executed with technical assistance from Iluméxico, a Mexican solar company. With a relatively modest investment of 7.4 million pesos (about USD 435,000) in this phase, the program is delivering outsized benefits. Iberdrola’s engineers and local workers installed photovoltaic panels, battery storage, and wiring in each home, tailored to run basic appliances and lights.

State officials emphasize that beyond convenience, electrification spurs social and economic development. “The program seeks to improve living conditions…facilitating development for beneficiaries who lacked electric service,” a statement noted. Early anecdotes are promising: children can now do homework at home after dark, families feel more secure at night, and some villagers are exploring ventures like refrigerated food sales or handicraft work with electric tools. Community centers powered by solar now host evening workshops and allow cellphone charging, strengthening social ties.

The first phase of Luces de Esperanza in Puebla (2019-2024) focused on public institutions – it outfitted 12 schools and 81 homes with solar, benefiting ~1,800 people. In this new phase, the reach expanded to individual households in some of the most isolated villages. Notably, the program complements federal efforts to address energy poverty. Since 2019, Iberdrola has implemented Luces de Esperanza projects in multiple states to support off-grid communities. Puebla’s success is a model for scaling such partnerships nationwide.

Clean Energy Replacing Fossil Fuels

Each solar home system not only provides light but also reduces pollution. Before, residents often relied on kerosene lamps (with associated indoor air pollution) or diesel generators when they could afford fuel. Now, 100% renewable solar power is available daily. The systems are low-maintenance and designed to last for years, with Iluméxico providing training so locals can perform basic upkeep. This approach ensures sustainability: families take ownership of the equipment and understand how to care for batteries and panels.

The program’s benefits even extend to education. In June, Iberdrola installed solar-powered charging towers at two technical institutes in Puebla as part of Luces de Esperanza. Students can charge devices sustainably, and those stations also serve as demonstration sites to teach solar technology. By integrating clean energy into community infrastructure and schools, the project inspires a new generation to consider careers in renewable energy.

As Puebla’s Luces de Esperanza moves forward, there are plans for a third phase to reach additional off-grid communities. The long-term vision: no family in Puebla (or Mexico) should be left in the dark when sustainable technology exists to illuminate their future. The success in these first villages is a shining example of how public policy and corporate social responsibility can align to improve lives, one solar panel at a time.