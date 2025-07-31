rural solar electrification Puebla

Solar Initiative Brings Power to Remote Puebla Villages

July 31, 2025
Puebla, Mexico - An ambitious public-private program is lighting up homes in rural Puebla with clean solar energy, transforming daily life for hundreds of residents who previously lacked electricity. The initiative, called “Luces de Esperanza” (Lights of Hope), is spearheaded by the Puebla state government in partnership with Iberdrola México.…
