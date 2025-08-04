Puebla tourism growth in 2025 drives record visitor numbers

Puebla, Mexico - Puebla tourism growth in 2025 is showing signs of becoming the strongest on record, with authorities reporting sustained gains through the first half of the year. State Tourism Secretary Karla López Malo said that seven million visitors arrived in Puebla during the first six months of 2025—an average of roughly 3,000 outsiders coming to the state each day. That influx generated an...

The surge, López Malo said, reflects the success of targeted tourism . . .

Continue Reading

Follow Us On Google News | Get Our Newsletter