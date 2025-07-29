Veracruz, Mexico - A harrowing video released of a Veracruz Cartel extortion on July 24, 2025, has shocked Mexico and the world. It depicts Irma Hernández, a retired teacher, and taxi driver, kneeling and handcuffed before 12 masked and armed hitmen from the notorious Veracruz cartel. The criminals demand extortion…

Veracruz, Mexico - A harrowing video released of a Veracruz Cartel extortion on July 24, 2025, has shocked Mexico and the world. It depicts Irma Hernández, a retired teacher, and taxi driver, kneeling and handcuffed before 12 masked and armed hitmen from the notorious Veracruz cartel. The criminals demand extortion payments from local taxi drivers, a shocking display of violence and impunity that has exposed the dire state of security in the country.

The Humiliation of Irma Hernández

In the disturbing footage, Irma Hernández is seen on her knees, surrounded by armed men, as they enforce their demands. This scene is not just the tragic victimization of one woman—it is a symbol of a nation under siege by criminal groups who operate with seeming impunity, tolerated by corrupt officials and a failed justice system.

Irma, whose life was already marked by challenges, now represents the many Mexicans who endure extortion, violence, and fear. The video has sparked outrage, not only due to the cruelty of the act but also because it exposes the vulnerability of everyday citizens who are left unprotected by the state.

The Government’s Failure to Act

This incident occurred while the Mexican government was publicly promoting its “National Strategy Against Extortion,” a measure that has been widely criticized as ineffectual. While the government paraded its achievements, hitmen from the Veracruz cartel were showing their power, undeterred by the state’s rhetoric. The same week, the government also used force against protesting nurses demanding medical supplies for patients, a stark contrast to its inaction in the face of organized crime.

Critics argue that the government’s actions against peaceful protestors, alongside its failure to act against cartels, highlights a deep systemic problem. The Veracruz cartel's actions, occurring under the watch of the ruling party, demonstrate a level of collusion and complicity that has allowed organized crime to flourish in certain regions.

A Widespread Problem

Irma Hernández’s story is not an isolated incident. As the video circulated globally of the Veracruz Cartel extortion, the statistics behind Mexico’s ongoing violence became even more chilling. Nearly 200,000 people have disappeared in recent years, many of them victims of organized crime. The majority of these individuals were killed, their bodies concealed in over 9,000 clandestine graves across the country.

Mexico’s citizens have long been trapped in a cycle of violence, corruption, and fear. With criminal groups asserting control over entire regions, many feel powerless to seek justice. The image of Irma, humiliated and tortured by masked men, has become the painful face of this crisis.

The Deeper Crisis

The government’s failure to protect citizens, combined with the deep entrenchment of criminal organizations, has led to what many are now calling a "failed state." As the Mexican government celebrates superficial victories, the real issues of security and justice remain unaddressed. Citizens are left to fend for themselves as criminals roam free.

Irma Hernández’s case is a call to action. It is a reminder that the time for change has come, and the Mexican people cannot remain passive while the country is torn apart by violence and impunity.

A Call for Action

In response to these ongoing atrocities, José Carlos González Blanco, the columnist behind this report, urges all Mexicans to demand a shift in the way the country is governed. He calls for protests against a government that tolerates criminality and failure, and for collective action to support the victims of violence and the families of the disappeared.

“We must demand better from our leaders, or we will find ourselves trapped in an unending cycle of suffering,” González Blanco writes. “If the state cannot guarantee the safety of its people, it is a failed state. We cannot allow this to continue.”

This call for action asks citizens to stand together, condemn the government’s complacency, and support those who have been affected by organized crime. It’s a call to restore dignity to the people of Mexico and demand justice for the thousands of victims, like Irma Hernández, whose stories go untold.