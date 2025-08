Irapuato, Guanajuato - The Guanajuato Prosecutor’s Office confirmed on Monday that human remains found in Guanajuato belong to 32 people. The bodies were recovered last week in an abandoned home in the municipality of Irapuato. They appeared dismembered and were wrapped in plastic bags. The discovery came as part of a widening probe into missing persons that has gripped the state. Identification challenges Officials said...

