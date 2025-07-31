Former U.S. Navy SEAL Arrested in Guanajuato on Sexual Abuse Warrant in Louisiana

July 31, 2025
San Luis de la Paz, Guanajuato - A former U.S. Navy SEAL was arrested in the municipality of San Luis de la Paz, Guanajuato, after authorities acted on an anonymous citizen tip and confirmed he was wanted in the United States on charges of sexual violence against a minor. The…
