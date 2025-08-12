Mass Shooting in Guanajuato Bar Leaves at Least 8 Dead

Uriangato, Guanajuato – A mass shooting in Guanajuato late Sunday evening at a bar in the Emiliano Zapata neighborhood of Uriangato has resulted in at least eight fatalities, authorities confirmed. The incident unfolded around 22:00 on August 10th, when three armed assailants drove up in a white double-cab truck, stormed the venue located on Campesinos Street, and opened fire before fleeing the scene.
The Attack and Immediate Aftermath
Security camera footage circulating on social media captures the attackers descending from the vehicle and firing indiscriminately into the establishment. Authorities who arrived on the scene confirmed eight victims dead from gunshot wounds; no information about injuries or identities has been released so far.
Local government later issued a statement clarifying that only one person—a woman—was reportedly injured in the attack and taken for medical treatment. The claim that multiple people died was labeled inaccurate by officials.
Violence in the Context of Guanajuato’s Cartel Turf War
Guanajuato continues to be Mexico’s most violent state, borne of an ongoing turf struggle between the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG) and the Santa Rosa de Lima Cartel. This has spawned a spate of mass shootings across the region—from festival attacks to targeted ambushes—affecting cities like Irapuato and Celaya.
Local authorities have launched an investigation. At this time, no group has claimed responsibility, and federal or state involvement has not been publicly confirmed. The identity of the victims remains undisclosed, and the number of injured—if any, beyond the one reported—is still being verified.