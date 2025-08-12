Mass Shooting in Guanajuato Bar Leaves at Least 8 Dead

Uriangato, Guanajuato – A mass shooting in Guanajuato late Sunday evening at a bar in the Emiliano Zapata neighborhood of Uriangato has resulted in at least eight fatalities, authorities confirmed. The incident unfolded around 22:00 on August 10th, when three armed assailants drove up in a white double-cab truck, stormed the venue located on Campesinos Street, and opened fire before fleeing the scene.

The Attack and Immediate Aftermath

Security camera footage circulating on social media captures the attackers descending from the vehicle and firing indiscriminately into the establishment. Authorities who arrived on the scene confirmed eight victims dead from gunshot wounds; no information about injuries or identities has been released so far.

Local government later issued a statement clarifying that only one person—a woman—was reportedly injured in the attack and taken for medical treatment. The claim that multiple people died was labeled inaccurate by officials.

Sidebar: Uriangato at a Glance

A commercial hub in southern Guanajuato, Uriangato—together with Moroleón—forms a textile-driven conurbation vital to the regional economy. The area is also marked by fragile public trust in law enforcement, with 2023 data showing that only 5.1 % of residents have “a lot of confidence” in municipal police. Violent crime remains a steady concern.

Violence in the Context of Guanajuato’s Cartel Turf War

Guanajuato continues to be Mexico’s most violent state, borne of an ongoing turf struggle between the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG) and the Santa Rosa de Lima Cartel. This has spawned a spate of mass shootings across the region—from festival attacks to targeted ambushes—affecting cities like Irapuato and Celaya.

Sidebar: Mass Shootings in Guanajuato in Recent Years

• **June 2025, Irapuato**: 12 dead and 20 injured at a religious festival attack; blamed on cartel violence. • **May 2022, Celaya**: Eleven killed in coordinated assaults on a hotel and bar; recorded among the deadliest public shootings. • **December 2024, Apaseo el Grande**: Eight killed by gunmen at a roadside stand. These incidents reflect a destructive pattern tied to cartel competition and the targeting of social spaces.

Local authorities have launched an investigation. At this time, no group has claimed responsibility, and federal or state involvement has not been publicly confirmed. The identity of the victims remains undisclosed, and the number of injured—if any, beyond the one reported—is still being verified.