police officer killed in Valle de Santiago

Police Officer Killed in Valle de Santiago Highlights Guanajuato’s Security Crisis

July 30, 2025
Valle de Santiago, Guanajuato - A municipal police officer was shot and killed early Tuesday morning in what authorities believe was a targeted attack, reinforcing persistent fears about the vulnerability of law enforcement personnel in Guanajuato—a state gripped by organized crime and violence. The fatal shooting occurred shortly after 7…
CONTINUE READING


Trending News on PVDN