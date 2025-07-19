10 Fun Facts About San Miguel de Allende Before You Go

10 Fun Facts About San Miguel de Allende Before You Go

July 19, 2025
Discover 10 fun facts about San Miguel de Allende—from its 16th‑century origins and UNESCO status to hidden hot springs and donkey taxis—to plan an unforgettable trip. San Miguel de Allende began as a small mining outpost in 1542, founded by Spanish settlers drawn to silver deposits in the nearby hills.…
CONTINUE READING


Trending News on PVDN