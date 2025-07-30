San Miguel Hotel Leader Urges Tourism Investment in Small Towns, Airbnb Regulation

San Miguel de Allende, Guanajuato - A prominent voice in San Miguel de Allende’s tourism sector is calling for a new approach to development spending—one that favors rural communities and lesser-known destinations over already-thriving hotspots. Jorge Olalde, president of the San Miguel de Allende Hotel Association, said during a public…

San Miguel de Allende, Guanajuato - A prominent voice in San Miguel de Allende’s tourism sector is calling for a new approach to development spending—one that favors rural communities and lesser-known destinations over already-thriving hotspots.

Jorge Olalde, president of the San Miguel de Allende Hotel Association, said during a public statement on July 29 that current tourism funding models disproportionately benefit high-profile cities like León and Guanajuato City, while smaller municipalities and new travel routes remain overlooked. This imbalance, he argued, limits the potential for sustainable regional growth and deepens economic disparities between urban and rural areas.

Olalde is urging state and federal tourism authorities to redirect some promotional and infrastructure investment toward surrounding towns and new cultural or ecological tourism routes, which could relieve pressure on already-saturated destinations and spread economic benefits more evenly across Guanajuato.

“We’ve had enormous growth in places like San Miguel, but the state has many communities with rich cultural heritage and tourism potential that remain invisible in policy and planning,” Olalde said. “It’s time to open the map wider.”

Airbnb and short-term rentals also under scrutiny

Olalde also raised concerns about the growing role of digital lodging platforms, such as Airbnb, in the local hospitality economy. While these platforms account for an estimated 4% of accommodations in San Miguel de Allende, their rapid expansion in other cities across Mexico has prompted calls for regulation.

He argued that formalizing and taxing short-term rental operations would not only level the playing field for traditional hotels and inns, but also create a new revenue stream for rural development.

“There’s no reason that a business offering lodging services shouldn’t be held to the same standards as everyone else,” Olalde stated. “By incorporating these platforms into the formal economy, we could redirect that income into building roads, signage, and tourism services in small towns that need it most.”

The suggestion follows similar calls in other tourist-heavy Mexican states, including Quintana Roo, Mexico City, and Jalisco, where short-term rentals have been blamed for inflating housing prices and disrupting traditional neighborhoods. The debate has spurred conversations at both municipal and state levels about licensing, taxation, and zoning restrictions for digital platforms.

A broader push for inclusive tourism

Guanajuato is one of Mexico’s most visited states, with popular destinations such as San Miguel de Allende, Guanajuato City, and León attracting millions of national and international tourists each year. But the influx of visitors has not translated into equitable growth across the state, with smaller municipalities struggling to compete for visibility and funding.

By promoting lesser-known destinations and redistributing tourism revenue, Olalde believes Guanajuato could set a national example for sustainable and inclusive tourism. “The goal is not to take away from cities like San Miguel, but to share the success,” he said. “We need to look beyond the usual postcard images.”

Tourism experts in the region agree that creating regional tourism circuits that link major cities with nearby pueblos could draw repeat visitors and reduce overcrowding. This model has been successful in states like Oaxaca and Yucatán, where cultural and culinary routes encourage travelers to venture beyond city centers.

Implications and next steps

Olalde’s remarks come at a time when post-pandemic tourism planning in Mexico is undergoing a period of reassessment. With domestic and international travel rebounding, tourism officials across the country are exploring how to rebuild with more attention to sustainability, community benefit, and resilience.

If implemented, his proposals could lead to:

Policy reforms targeting the regulation of short-term rentals , including mandatory registration, tax contributions, and adherence to safety standards.

, including mandatory registration, tax contributions, and adherence to safety standards. State-level reallocation of tourism development funds to underfunded areas, potentially including heritage preservation grants, small-business support, and rural infrastructure projects.

to underfunded areas, potentially including heritage preservation grants, small-business support, and rural infrastructure projects. New promotional campaigns focused on off-the-beaten-path destinations, highlighting regional cuisine, indigenous traditions, and natural landscapes.

For small towns near San Miguel—such as Atotonilco, Dolores Hidalgo, or Comonfort—the impact of even modest investment could be significant. These places already attract niche visitors but lack the marketing power or logistical support to grow their tourism economies meaningfully.

Whether Olalde’s call will resonate with state policymakers remains to be seen, but it has already sparked local conversation among hoteliers, business owners, and tourism boards. As Guanajuato’s tourism continues to evolve, the debate over who benefits—and who’s left behind—will likely remain at the forefront.