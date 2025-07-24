Zimapán Dam

Querétaro readies for Zimapán Dam release as levels hit 97%

July 23, 2025
Querétaro News - The Querétaro State Civil Protection Coordination says it is ready for a possible Zimapán Dam release. The reservoir sits just above 97 percent. The National Water Commission plans to open the gates once it reaches full capacity. Agency head Javier Amaya Torres explained that the state has…
CONTINUE READING


Trending News on PVDN