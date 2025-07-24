Querétaro readies for Zimapán Dam release as levels hit 97%

Querétaro News - The Querétaro State Civil Protection Coordination says it is ready for a possible Zimapán Dam release. The reservoir sits just above 97 percent. The National Water Commission plans to open the gates once it reaches full capacity. Agency head Javier Amaya Torres explained that the state has…

Querétaro News - The Querétaro State Civil Protection Coordination says it is ready for a possible Zimapán Dam release. The reservoir sits just above 97 percent. The National Water Commission plans to open the gates once it reaches full capacity. Agency head Javier Amaya Torres explained that the state has a response plan in place and is already supplying the most vulnerable areas.

Zimapán Dam release

Amaya Torres said, “CONAGUA will notify us two or three days before the flood is released.” That window will let the agency alert residents downstream and activate local protocols. Two small communities face temporary isolation each time the spillway opens. One has about 80 residents, the other roughly 300. Authorities are stocking food and essentials now. Cadereyta’s municipal team is handling logistics on the ground.

Officials stress there is no direct danger to people. The main concern is access. Rising water can cut roads and delay emergency help. Civil Protection teams are monitoring the dam level around the clock and checking river behavior to anticipate any sudden rise.

Aqueduct II faces a short shutdown

The spill will not harm nearby towns, Amaya Torres said, but it will hit Querétaro’s main supply line. Aqueduct II must stop briefly because the water turns muddy during the discharge. Pumps cannot run while sediment is high. “The discharge doesn’t affect anything. The only thing it really affects is the distribution of Aqueduct II,” he noted. Operators will wait for clearer water before restarting treatment and pumping.

That pause could reduce pressure for parts of the city. The state urges residents to store water and use it wisely if CONAGUA confirms the release. The agency promises timely updates so households and businesses can plan.

Constant monitoring, calm messaging

Civil Protection reports steady communication with federal agencies. Engineers continue to measure inflows as seasonal rains add volume. The dam’s gradual rise gives officials time to prepare shelters, transport routes, and medical support if needed. The message from the state is calm but firm: there is no risk to the population, yet readiness is essential.

Querétaro has faced short interruptions to Aqueduct II before. Each time, supply returned once the water cleared. Authorities expect the same pattern now. They ask residents to follow official channels, avoid rumors, and report any local issues quickly.

What happens next

Everything hinges on when the reservoir touches 100 percent. Once CONAGUA issues the notice, the state will activate alerts, close vulnerable roads, and pause Aqueduct II. After the surge passes, crews will inspect infrastructure, flush lines, and resume pumping. Civil Protection will then assess any damage in the isolated communities and deliver follow-up aid if required.

For now, the plan is simple: watch the gauges, stock supplies, and keep people informed. The Zimapán Dam release may be days away or longer, depending on rainfall. Querétaro says it will be ready either way.

Zimapán Dam, Querétaro, Civil Protection, CONAGUA, Aqueduct II, Cadereyta, Water supply, Dam safety, Emergency preparedness, Flood control