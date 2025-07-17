Mexico identifies 16 contaminated beaches where you should not be swimming

Cofepris has flagged 16 unsafe beaches in Mexico due to high levels of contaminants, warning swimmers of potential health risks this summer at popular coastal destinations. On Thursday, July 17, 2025, the Federal Commission for the Protection against Sanitary Risks (Cofepris) issued an alarming report identifying 16 beaches across Mexico…

On Thursday, July 17, 2025, the Federal Commission for the Protection against Sanitary Risks (Cofepris) issued an alarming report identifying 16 beaches across Mexico as unsafe for swimming. The warning comes at the height of the summer holiday season, when millions of residents and visitors flock to the coast.

The latest water‐quality tests revealed that samples from all 16 sites exceeded the permissible limit of 200 most probable number (MPN) of fecal enterococci per 100 milliliters of water, signaling a heightened risk of gastrointestinal, dermatological and respiratory infections for anyone entering these waters.

Unsafe beaches in Mexico Pose Health Risks This Summer

Cofepris urged swimmers and local authorities to avoid direct contact with seawater at these beaches until further notice. Tourists and residents should heed posted signs and stay informed via official channels before planning any water‐based activities.

The affected beaches span six states and include some of the country’s most visited shorelines:

Baja California Playa de Tijuana (Tijuana)

Colima Playa El Real (Tecomán)

Guerrero (Acapulco area) Playa Caletilla Playa Hornos Playa Carabalí Playa Papagayo

Jalisco Playa Mismaloya (Puerto Vallarta) Playa de Cuale y Camarones (Bahía de Banderas)

Michoacán Playa Nexpa (Aquila) Playa Boca de Apiza (Coahuayana) Playa Caleta de Campos Playa Chuquiapan Playa Las Leñas Playa Jardín Playa Eréndira

Oaxaca Playa La Bocana (Huatulco)



Recent studies attribute the contamination largely to untreated sewage discharges, storm‐water runoff and inadequate waste management practices near these coastal zones. Fecal enterococci serve as an indicator of sewage pollution; when counts surpass 200 MPN/100 ml, swimmers face a significantly greater chance of contracting illnesses ranging from diarrhea and vomiting to skin rashes and ear infections.

Cofepris officials stressed that while closures are temporary, persistent monitoring and corrective measures are essential. They recommended that municipal authorities:

Increase frequency of water‐quality testing during peak tourism months. Repair or upgrade sewage infrastructure in nearby communities. Deploy clear signage and public advisories at each beach entrance. Coordinate with local health departments to track and manage any reported illnesses.

Local governments in Guerrero and Jalisco have already begun mobilizing cleanup crews and inspecting sanitary lines that run close to the shoreline. In Acapulco, the municipal health office confirmed it will sample water daily for at least the next two weeks and post results online.

For travelers planning a beach visit, Cofepris advises choosing alternative destinations where water‐quality reports show readings well below risk thresholds. Many resorts and private beaches conduct their own testing and publish the results on their websites.

As summer tourism peaks, staying informed remains key. Before making plans, check Cofepris’s official portal or your local municipality’s health page for the latest beach advisories. Taking simple precautions—such as showering after swimming and avoiding swallowing seawater—can help protect your health while enjoying Mexico’s coast.

