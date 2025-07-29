Dengue Fever Cases Spike

Dengue Fever Cases Spike to Five-Year High, Jalisco Leads Outbreak

July 29, 2025
,
Health authorities are raising alarms as Mexico battles a surge in dengue fever. Recent reports indicate that dengue fever cases have spiked, climbing to their highest levels in years. As of late July, 5,379 cumulative dengue cases have been confirmed nationwide in 2025, according to the Health Ministry’s latest epidemiological…
