Dengue Fever Cases Spike to Five-Year High, Jalisco Leads Outbreak

Health authorities are raising alarms as Mexico battles a surge in dengue fever. Recent reports indicate that dengue fever cases have spiked, climbing to their highest levels in years. As of late July, 5,379 cumulative dengue cases have been confirmed nationwide in 2025, according to the Health Ministry’s latest epidemiological report. This figure – which includes dengue in all its forms, from mild to severe hemorrhagic fever – marks an uptick from 5,133 cases just a week prior. This indicates the outbreak is still growing.

Jalisco has emerged as the epicenter, accounting for nearly 1,000 cases. It has the most of any state. The western state, which includes Mexico’s second-largest city Guadalajara, has seen persistent dengue transmission because of its warm climate and periods of heavy rain. These rains leave pools of standing water, which are breeding grounds for the Aedes aegypti mosquito that carries dengue. Other hotspot states include Veracruz (831 cases), Michoacán (482), Guerrero (378), and Chiapas (346). Together, these five states make up 56% of the country’s cases.

Rainy Season Key Driver of Spike in Dengue

Officials say the rainy season is a key driver of the spike. The mosquito population typically swells due to summer rains. Jalisco’s capital region saw early rains in June followed by intense heat. This is an ideal scenario for Aedes mosquitoes to reproduce. Additionally, some areas are grappling with dengue virus serotype 2. This strain is known to cause more severe illness in people who were exposed to other serotypes.

So far, there have been 32 confirmed dengue-related deaths this year, unchanged in the last week. While fatalities have not risen dramatically, health experts caution that severe dengue can escalate quickly without proper care. Hospitals in high-incidence areas have been advised to stock extra fluids, platelet concentrates, and medications to manage severe cases.

Measures to Combat Dengue Outbreak

The Ministry of Health has outlined measures to combat the outbreak. A National Dengue Plan launched in June involves stepped-up mosquito control: spraying insecticides in neighborhoods, deploying ovitraps (devices to trap mosquito eggs), and eliminating standing water sites. One innovative approach is the release of lab-bred mosquitoes infected with Wolbachia bacteria. This reduces the insects’ ability to transmit dengue viruses. These releases are ongoing in certain communities as a pilot program.

Public education is another pillar. Authorities are urging citizens to take preventive steps. They recommend wearing long sleeves and using repellent, installing window screens, and eliminating any containers that can collect water around homes. Campaigns on social media and radio emphasize the motto "lava, tapa, voltea y tira" – clean, cover, flip, and toss. This refers to cleaning water tanks, covering water storage, flipping buckets, and throwing away useless containers.

The spike is part of a broader regional trend. Neighboring countries in Central America and the Caribbean have also reported higher dengue activity this year. This could be linked to weather patterns and cyclical outbreaks. Mexico’s last major dengue surge occurred in 2019. Officials worry 2025 could approach those levels if not contained.

Dengue Vaccine Uptake is Slow

Encouragingly, a dengue vaccine exists (approved in Mexico for those who have had a prior dengue infection), but uptake has been slow. It’s not yet in widespread use in public programs. Research into broader-use vaccines continues. In the meantime, early detection is key. The Health Ministry has instructed clinics to be vigilant for dengue symptoms: high fever, severe headache, eye pain, joint and muscle pain, rash, and to perform diagnostic tests promptly. For those who test positive, warning signs like abdominal pain, persistent vomiting, or bleeding require immediate hospitalization. This will help manage dengue hemorrhagic fever or shock syndrome, which are life-threatening forms of the illness.

Residents in affected states are adapting by using bed nets at night and organizing community clean-up drives to remove trash that collects water. In some towns, they are even returning to old-school practices like fumigating homes with mosquito coils. The government is distributing free larvicides for water tanks in some rural areas.

With many weeks of the rainy season still ahead, authorities stress that the public must remain vigilant. “We likely have not seen the peak yet,” one official warned, urging a united effort to curb the mosquito that “may be small, but causes big problems.” Travelers to tropical parts of Mexico are likewise advised to take precautions as the dengue uptick continues.