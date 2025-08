After a five-year suspension that drew widespread criticism, promotion and relegation will return to Mexican soccer, restoring competitive balance and giving lower-division clubs a path back to the top league. Football officials confirmed on August 6 that the system will be reinstated following a pending ruling by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (TAS), which is expected to favor second-tier clubs that challenged the 2020...

Continue Reading

Follow Us On Google News | Get Our Newsletter