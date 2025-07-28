Mexico’s ruling party accused of running a narco-government and anti-democracy

The national leader of Mexico’s Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI), Alejandro Moreno, issued a scathing attack on the ruling Morena party. He labeled it a "narco-government" and accused its leaders of fostering a regime built on corruption, impunity, and terror. In a fiery public statement, Moreno called for a broad national…

The national leader of Mexico’s Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI), Alejandro Moreno, issued a scathing attack on the ruling Morena party. He labeled it a "narco-government" and accused its leaders of fostering a regime built on corruption, impunity, and terror. In a fiery public statement, Moreno called for a broad national movement. He urged people to stand up against what he described as a criminal takeover of the Mexican state.

Moreno claimed that Mexico is being governed by criminals. He singled out several high-ranking Morena officials and accused them of ties to organized crime. Furthermore, he warned that the country is facing an unprecedented crisis. This crisis is fueled by the breakdown of democratic institutions and the rise of authoritarian practices under Morena’s rule.

No more Mexico narco-government

The PRI leader's remarks were uncompromising. He urged political parties, civil society, media, and ordinary citizens to “close ranks for Mexico.” He encouraged them to push back against the alleged criminal infiltration and Mexico narco-government. “No more deals with drug traffickers! No more corruption and impunity!” Moreno declared forcefully.

He accused Adán Augusto López Hernández, former governor of Tabasco and former Secretary of the Interior, of maintaining ties with criminal groups. These groups allegedly operated under his protection while he held senior roles in President López Obrador’s administration. Moreno stated that López Hernández had been “repeatedly singled out” for his connections to organized crime. He mentioned that the accusations are both in Mexico and abroad.

“These criminal networks didn’t just exist—they thrived under his protection,” Moreno said. “He was entrusted with public security and interior policy, and instead, he opened the door for the cartels.”

Allegations against governors across party lines

The PRI leader also extended his accusations to governors across the country. Alfonso Durazo, current governor of Sonora and former federal security secretary under López Obrador, was named as another Morena figure. He allegedly has links to organized crime. Moreno did not specify which criminal groups he was referring to. However, he emphasized that these governors allowed criminal operations to flourish unchecked in their states.

Interestingly, Moreno also targeted Samuel García, the governor of Nuevo León and a prominent figure in the Citizen Movement (Movimiento Ciudadano) party. He accused García of benefiting from federal protection despite facing serious allegations.

“Samuel García has been repeatedly accused of money laundering, political persecution, and ties to criminal groups, yet he walks free under Morena’s shield,” Moreno stated. “He is one of the unsavory figures protected by this government.”

"Mexico is falling apart" under Morena

In one of his most alarming claims, Moreno said that the Morena-led government has pushed Mexico into its “worst crisis in history.” He cited official crime figures to back his statements. More than 221,000 intentional homicides have occurred, and over 125,000 missing persons during the combined administrations of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador and Claudia Sheinbaum, Morena’s newly elected successor.

He further pointed to increases in kidnappings and extortion under Morena’s leadership. Moreno claimed that the government’s apparent inability—or unwillingness—to curb violence is symptomatic of deep-rooted collusion with criminal networks.

“Morena has made violence, impunity, and corruption its way of governing,” he said. “They’ve broken Mexico, and they are eroding every institution that once held this country together.”

Bartlett, Camarena, and unresolved crimes

Moreno revived one of Mexico’s most controversial historical cases to drive home his point: the 1985 murder of DEA agent Enrique “Kiki” Camarena. This incident allegedly involved former officials still active in Morena’s ranks. He specifically named Manuel Bartlett Díaz, current head of the Federal Electricity Commission and longtime political figure. He accused Bartlett of being “tainted by the past” and linked to “dark events” in a Mexico narco-government.

Bartlett has long denied involvement in Camarena’s death, and no formal charges have been filed against him. However, Moreno argued that figures like Bartlett represent the continuity of impunity within Morena. Moreover, he claimed they reflect the government’s disregard for justice.

Accusations of authoritarianism

Beyond organized crime, Moreno accused Morena of attempting to consolidate absolute power by dismantling Mexico’s democratic checks and balances. He warned that the ruling party seeks to “impose a dictatorship disguised as legality.”

According to Moreno, Morena’s electoral reforms and actions to weaken the judiciary and eliminate autonomous institutions are clear signs. These actions suggest a move toward authoritarian control.

“Morena wants power without limits,” he said. “They’ve already attacked the judiciary and the human rights system. Now, they’re pushing reforms that will kill democracy in the name of legality.”

Moreno’s message comes amid growing tensions ahead of Mexico’s 2025 midterm elections. Opposition parties hope to regain ground after a decade of Morena dominance. The PRI, once the most powerful political force in Mexico, has struggled to remain relevant since losing the presidency in 2018.

A call to action

Despite the grave tone, Moreno ended his statement with a call to unity and resistance against a Mexico narc-government. He urged Mexicans from all walks of life to stand up without fear and confront what he described as a criminal regime.

“Now is the time to build a true national unity, the kind that has brought Mexico forward through our darkest times,” he said. “Let’s defend our country head-on. Without fear. Without giving in.”

Sources: