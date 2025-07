Mexico News - Legislators in the Permanent Commission stood and clapped for a full minute on Wednesday after Gerardo Fernández Noroña asked the chamber to honor Ozzy Osbourne. He said the request came from Sergio Gutiérrez Luna, president of the Chamber of Deputies. Osbourne died Tuesday, July 22, 2025, at…

Mexico News - Legislators in the Permanent Commission stood and clapped for a full minute on Wednesday after Gerardo Fernández Noroña asked the chamber to honor Ozzy Osbourne. He said the request came from Sergio Gutiérrez Luna, president of the Chamber of Deputies.

Osbourne died Tuesday, July 22, 2025, at 76. His family and former bandmates confirmed the news, closing a career that helped define heavy metal.

From the dais, Fernández Noroña told colleagues that Gutiérrez Luna “asked me to honor Ozzy Osbourne” and that the singer left an “indelible mark” on music. Lawmakers rose, many smiling, as applause echoed through the chamber.

The Chamber of Deputies’ official X account published a black-bordered obituary graphic on Tuesday. Gutiérrez Luna signed it and later shared a photo of himself with Osbourne from a 2018 Mexico City show, calling it his “most valuable metalhead treasure.”

The gesture sparked pushback online. Critics asked why Congress did not issue similar messages for families of people found in clandestine graves or recent femicides, yet took time for a foreign rock star.

Despite the backlash, the tribute underscored how far Osbourne’s reach extended. Mexican politicians from rival parties paused routine sparring to salute a musician whose riffs and stage antics shaped generations.

Osbourne’s death followed a farewell appearance in Birmingham earlier this month, where he performed seated because of long-standing health issues. Fans worldwide had treated that show as a living goodbye.

For Congress, the applause was brief but symbolic. It showed that, even in a polarized legislature, a shared soundtrack can cut through partisan noise—at least for one minute.

