mexicans repatriated

More than 75,000 Mexicans have been repatriated from the U.S. in six months

August 1, 2025

Mexico Te Abraza has repatriated more than 75,900 Mexicans from the U.S. with over 436,000 support services, offering healthcare, legal aid, and formal job placement . . .

Continue Reading

Follow Us On Google News | Get Our Newsletter



Trending News on PVDN