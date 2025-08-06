Strengthening Urban Services and Infrastructure in Monclova Colonias

Monclova, Coahuila - Carlos Villarreal strengthens urban services across Monclova’s colonias this week, unveiling a package of public-works milestones delivered in partnership with Governor Manolo Jiménez Salinas and the municipal water utility SIMAS Monclova-Frontera. Strengthens urban services with water-network upgrades In the city centre’s Progreso street, crews completed a full replacement of aging water mains under an investment of nearly one million pesos. Just south...

