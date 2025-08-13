El Caballito monument move in Torreón explained
City explains how the El Caballito monument move Torreón will happen, detailing crane removal, short storage, a new illuminated base on Bulevar Revolución, and reinstallation within days.
Home » Mexico » Northeast » Coahuila » Torreón » El Caballito monument move in Torreón explained
City explains how the El Caballito monument move Torreón will happen, detailing crane removal, short storage, a new illuminated base on Bulevar Revolución, and reinstallation within days.