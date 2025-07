On the morning of July 21, 2025, Monterrey police arrested a Honduran man after discovering he intentionally started a fire in a vacant lot near the historic city center. The incident, captured by the city’s C4 surveillance network, triggered an immediate response from firefighters and law enforcement. Officers at the…

On the morning of July 21, 2025, Monterrey police arrested a Honduran man after discovering he intentionally started a fire in a vacant lot near the historic city center. The incident, captured by the city’s C4 surveillance network, triggered an immediate response from firefighters and law enforcement.

Officers at the C4 control room noticed flames erupting just before 8 a.m. and alerted nearby patrols. Within minutes, uniformed officers arrived to find a single, middle‑aged man standing amid charred debris. Witnesses report seeing him pour a flammable liquid over dry grass before striking a match.

“He admitted to starting the fire,” said Lieutenant Laura Gómez of the Monterrey Municipal Police. “He acted alone and had no known accomplices.” Investigators determined the suspect, identified as 32‑year‑old Carlos M., had no valid permit for travel or work in Mexico.

Firefighters contained the blaze in under twenty minutes, preventing damage to nearby homes and businesses. No injuries were reported, though a parked car suffered smoke damage. The Public Works Department has since cordoned off the lot, located on Calle 5 de Mayo between Juárez and Hidalgo.

Gómez confirmed the suspect was booked on charges of arson and endangering public safety. He now awaits transfer to the Ministry of Public Security, where prosecutors will seek formal charges. Under Mexican law, arson that risks lives or property can carry up to ten years in prison.

Neighbors expressed relief at the swift arrest but concern about motives. Some speculate the act was a plea for attention or related to undocumented‑immigrant pressures. “We have several vacant lots in the area,” said local shop owner Marta Ruiz. “This could have been far worse if the wind had shifted.”

Monterrey authorities say they will review C4 footage to determine if the suspect planned additional fires. Meanwhile, the Municipal Council plans to improve lighting and hygiene in vacant lots to deter similar incidents.

