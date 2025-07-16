Is Monterrey’s nearshoring boom over? Vacant industrial space has tripled this year

Vacant industrial space in Monterrey reached over 1 million m², tripling from last year as developers pause amid weaker demand and trade uncertainty. Monterrey’s reputation as Mexico’s manufacturing powerhouse is hitting a speed bump. A new report by Solili finds that available warehouse space in the city has more than tripled in…

Monterrey’s reputation as Mexico’s manufacturing powerhouse is hitting a speed bump. A new report by Solili finds that available warehouse space in the city has more than tripled in the last year, topping 1 million square meters and pushing the vacancy rate to 5.4% by the close of June 2025.

Developers raced to build “speculative” facilities—warehouses erected before lining up tenants—at the height of the nearshoring surge. Between April and June alone they added some 260,000 m², betting on continued demand from companies moving operations closer to the U.S. Yet leasing activity failed to keep pace.

Warehouse occupancy in Q2 2025 fell to its lowest level since 2021, down 37% from the same quarter last year. At the same time, existing tenants gave up more space than they took on: 215,000 m² was vacated in the period, including a single exit of over 110,000 m² in the Santa Catarina corridor tied to plans for Tesla’s gigafactory.

Trade tensions haven’t helped. Recent U.S. tariff talks have raised doubts among global firms about committing to new Mexican sites, prompting some to delay or scale back expansion plans.

Vacant industrial space in Monterrey triples in one year

This jump in empty space isn’t limited to Nuevo León. Across Mexico, 4.3 million m² of industrial real estate now sits unoccupied. Solili warns the market has entered an adjustment phase, and says Mexico’s ability to adapt will be key to easing this slowdown.

Yet Monterrey’s broader economy remains robust. Last year, the region logged over $5.6 billion in international sales, and foreign direct investment continues at healthy levels. On the jobs front, however, the state’s unemployment rate edged up to 3.56%, its highest point in recent quarters.

Nearshoring isn’t dead—it delivered a wave of new facilities and jobs—but the data show the boom may be maturing faster than many expected. As developers and policymakers recalibrate, the challenge will be to align new construction with real demand, rather than speculative forecasts. For Monterrey, keeping its edge will mean fine-tuning incentives, managing supply, and ensuring the city stays competitive amid a more cautious global investment climate.

